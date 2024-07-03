Demon Slayer to End With Trilogy of Theatrical Films

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is coming to an end in the biggest way imaginable. Crunchyroll just announced it acquired the rights to the upcoming Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle and will release it as a trilogy of theatrical films, bringing the story and franchise to a conclusion on the big screen.

“Demon Slayer has been a phenomenal franchise, and we at Crunchyroll are delighted to have been a part of it from the beginning,” Rahul Purini, President of Crunchyroll, said in a press release. “Crunchyroll is thrilled to be able to bring this trilogy of films to fans, on the big screen, and it promises to be one of the truly epic and consequential pop cultural events of our time when it hits theaters.”

The films will be co-released by Sony and distributed worldwide, with a few excluded Asian territories including Japan. And while there’s no release date for the films, there is a teaser trailer. Check it out.

Back in 2021, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train hit theaters in the U.S. and made a major splash, almost opening number one at the box office. The audience for anime in theaters is obviously there, so this deal makes a ton of sense. But, will the trilogy come out one after the other? How long will the wait be? And will the story be satisfying to long-time fans? Only time will tell.

For more on the theatrical release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle visit, where else? Crunchyroll.

