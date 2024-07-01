Dr. Disrespect’s YouTube Channel Demonetised After He Admits to ‘Inappropriate’ Chat With Minors

Dr. Disrespect, the popular streamer whose real name is Guy Beahm, might have to go back to his doctor’s practice as his YouTube channel is reportedly demonetized following the confirmation that he inappropriately messaged a minor.

YouTube told The Verge on Friday that Beahm’s channel has been demonetized and that he is no longer part of YouTube’s partner program due to “serious allegations against the creator.”

“We have suspended monetization on DrDisrespect’s channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy,” YouTube spokesperson Nicole Bell told The Verge.

Beahm didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The latest bad news for the Doc comes a week after an allegation was first made by a former Twitch employee on X. “He got banned because got caught sexting a minor in the then existing Twitch whispers product,” the tweet said. While the post made no mention of Beahm. Some did assume it was him as his abrupt banning from Twitch in 2020 was a shocker considering how popular he was and there were no details provided about his ousting from the streaming platform. Another former Twitch employee came forward to corroborate the allegation on Monday.

Beahm defended himself on Tuesday by confirming he did speak with a minor but saying there were no real intentions behind the message and that the conversation leaned to being “inappropriate.”

However, a report from Rolling Stone on Friday allegedly describes in more detail the conversation Beahm had with the minor. A former employee at Twitch says the streamer sent “sexually graphic messages” to the minor. They went on to say that there was “no confusion” about the minor being underage.

Beahm had his last stream on Monday. The short livestream ended with him saying he was going on break and going to try something new.