Drone Company DJI Is Making the ‘Natural Move’ to E-Bikes

Popular drone maker DJI is taking a shot at making e-bikes now. The company announced its new Amflow PL electric mountain bike, or eMTB, is coming soon to a bike trail near you. One of the key features of DJI’s new bike is the new Avinox Drive System. It is as big as your palm and weighs just 5.5 lbs, but it is powerful enough to handle any terrain.

DJI seems focused on maintaining the Amflow PL’s low weight, as the bike is only around 42 lbs. Along with a lightweight drive unit, it will also sport light batteries. There will be two battery options—600Wh and 800Wh—to choose from.

Image: DJI

Though light, the batteries guarantee ultra-high energy density and a large capacity to maximize travel. The eMTB will offer 850 watts of peak power and can charge from 0 to 75 per cent in less than two hours.

The bike also has a two-inch smart touchscreen multi-function display that allows you to interact with it by establishing a connection between the drive unit and the companion Avinox app on your phone. It maxes out at 800 nits, so I’m unsure if it will withstand direct sunlight. It’s dustproof and water-resistant, so navigating it with wet hands shouldn’t be a problem. It also has a built-in alarm in case of trouble.

Image: DJI

DJI is marketing its new eMTB almost as an extension of its current product line by reiterating that it uses the same hardware and software for its drones. Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy at DJI, says the move from drones to e-bikes seemed like a ‘natural move’ considering the company has been ‘mastering the technologies essential to an electric bike system, in terms of reliable motor development, battery management, mechanical design, and engineering.’

Whether the upcoming release will be able to reach the DJI drone’s level of success is something time can tell.

For Aussies, Amflow products are estimated to be available by Q4 2024 through authorised dealers.

Image: DJI