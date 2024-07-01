Every New EV Coming to Australia in 2024 (and Beyond)

Electric vehicles are the future of cars, and more carmakers are beginning to release their own iterations of the EVs. Although there aren’t all that many available internationally, there are a fair amount of electric cars coming to Australia – we usually just have to wait longer than the rest of the world.

“But what EVs will be available for purchase over the next few years?” I hear you ask. Well, we’ve scraped together a little list of all the EVs Australians could soon get their hands on, and a bit of info about those companies you may not have heard of before.

Below you’ll find every electric car coming to Australia over the next few years (or at least the ones that have been confirmed). If you’re looking for EVs you can purchase in Australia right now, there’s a whole other list for that. If you’re interested in models that are here in Australia now, we’ve reviewed dozens of them.

Every EV coming to Australia after 2024

Here’s every electric car that’s yet to be released in Australia in 2024 (we’ll update this list as launch dates become available). If you think we’ve forgotten about anything, let us know. Keep in mind that release dates are always changing and that we’re only listing electric vehicles – not hybrids or PHEVs.

Audi A6 E-Tron: H1 2024

H1 2024 Audi Q6 E-Tron: H2 2024

H2 2024 BMW iX2 : Q1 2024

: Q1 2024 BMW i5: Q3 2024

Q3 2024 BYD Sealion: H2 2024

H2 2024 Cadillac Lyriq: Q4 2024

Q4 2024 Chery Omoda 5 EV: mid-2024

mid-2024 Ford E-Puma: H2 2024

H2 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7: late 2024

late 2024 Kia EV5: mid-2024

mid-2024 JAC T9: H2 2024

H2 2024 Jeep Avenger: 2024

2024 Leapmotor C10: late 2024

late 2024 Leapmotor T03: late 2024

late 2024 Lotus Eletre: August 2024

August 2024 Lotus Emeya: Q4 2024

Q4 2024 Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV : mid-2024

: mid-2024 MG Cyberster: H2 2024

H2 2024 Mini Cooper E: Q3 2024

Q3 2024 Mini Cooper SE: Q3 2024

Q3 2024 Mini Countryman E: Q3 2024

Q3 2024 Mini Countryman SE: Q3 2024

Q3 2024 Peugeot e-208: 2024

2024 Peugeot e-2008 refresh : 2024

: 2024 Peugeot e-308: H2 2024

H2 2024 Polestar 3: mid-2024

mid-2024 Polestar 4: August 2024

August 2024 Porsche Macan EV: late 2024

late 2024 Porsche Taycan refresh: late 2024

late 2024 Renault Megan E-Tech SUV: Early 2024

Early 2024 SsangYong Torres EVX: H2 2024

H2 2024 Skoda Enyaq: H1 2024

H1 2024 Skoda Enyaq SUV: H1 2024

H1 2024 Skywell 2025 EVA 5: late 2024

late 2024 Smart #1: September 2024

September 2024 Smart #3: September 2024

September 2024 Volkswagen ID.3 : 2024-2025

2024-2025 Volkswagen ID.4 SUV: H1 2024

H1 2024 Volkswagen ID.5 SUV: H1 2024

H1 2024 Volkswagen ID Buzz: H2 2024

H2 2024 Volvo EX40/EC40: H2 2024

H2 2024 Volvo EX90 SUV: late 2024

late 2024 Xpeng G6: late 2024

late 2024 Zeekr 009: late 2024.

Here’s every electric vehicle headed to Australia after 2024. Again, if you think we’ve forgotten any vehicle, let us know.

Aion Hyper GT: TBA

TBA Aion Y: TBA

TBA Aion V: TBA

TBA Audi Q6 E-Tron: TBA

TBA BYD Shark EV: 2025

2025 Cupra Tavascan: 2025

2025 Cupra Raval: 2026

2026 Ford Mustang Mach-e refresh: 2025

2025 GAC (models TBA): 2025

2025 Hyundai Inster: early 2025

early 2025 Izuzu D-Max electric: 2025-2026

2025-2026 Jeep Recon: TBA

TBA Jeep Wagoneer: TBA

TBA Kia EV3: early 2025

early 2025 Nissan Ariya: TBA

TBA Porsche 718 EV: 2025

What are these electric car brands I haven’t heard about?

No doubt there are a handful of brands on this list that you haven’t heard of. That’s because many of these brands are satellite companies owned by bigger manufacturers. Here are some quick explainers on some of these lesser-known brands.

BYD – BYD (or “Build Your Dreams”) is a Chinese manufacturing company owned by BYD Co. LTD. It specialises in EVs, with some models to be sold in Australia through a third-party importer.

– BYD (or “Build Your Dreams”) is a Chinese manufacturing company owned by BYD Co. LTD. It specialises in EVs, with some models to be sold in Australia through a third-party importer. Cupra – Cupra is a brand owned by Spanish car company Seat, which is owned by Volkswagen. The company currently has one electric car down under, with two more to launch in 2025 and 2026, as the brand goes all-electric.

– Cupra is a brand owned by Spanish car company Seat, which is owned by Volkswagen. The company currently has one electric car down under, with two more to launch in 2025 and 2026, as the brand goes all-electric. Genesis – Genesis is the luxury division of Hyundai, based in South Korea. With a focus on luxury cars, Genesis produces some higher-end electric models.

– Genesis is the luxury division of Hyundai, based in South Korea. With a focus on luxury cars, Genesis produces some higher-end electric models. Polestar – Polestar is a Swedish brand owned by Volvo and is dedicated to producing electric luxury cars.

– Polestar is a Swedish brand owned by Volvo and is dedicated to producing electric luxury cars. Zeekr – Another Chinese brand (owned under the same Geely umbrella s Polestar and Volvo) making its way to Australia soon.

Will electric cars be more affordable in Australia in the future?

Electric cars are set to be more affordable in the future, but at the moment, they tend to lean on the more expensive side. Cheap electric cars currently tend to range between $39,000 and $60,000 in Australia, however, electric cars from brands like BYD, GWM, and MG will (hopefully) bring prices down with a focus on affordability.

Why do EVs take longer to arrive on the Australian market?

A few reasons. The biggest reason is that Australia really isn’t a priority market when you think about it. We’ve long lacked fuel efficiency standards that have incentivised carmakers to build more efficient vehicles, which is partly why it’s taken forever for European and American EVs (Tesla aside) to come to Australia. Our population is also relatively small compared to other countries, and our cities and states are much more spread out, which are likely strategic concerns for automakers coming down under.

Our location in the world is also a big reason that has impacted our car industry since forever – we’re just so far away from everywhere else.

Because it’s hard to pin down when an electric car is due for release in Australia, unfortunately. Shipping issues come up, logistics issues come into play and really it’s just hard to get an exact date a lot of the time. When manufacturers give more precise dates, we’ll add them in.

Additionally, manufacturers tend to move their release dates around a lot. BYD, for example, was originally looking at July 2022 to launch its Atto 3 SUV, however, that changed to August as soon as July rolled around.

When will Australian cars go all-electric?

It’s tough to say, but you’ll likely be seeing petrol cars for at least the next few decades (ugh). Plenty of car manufacturers are committing to all-electric vehicles from 2030 onwards, however, how this will affect Australia is still unknown.

One day, if you’re a car owner and don’t rely on public transport, odds are that you’ll end up with an EV. For the moment in Australia though (while prices are dropping and options are rising) the future is waiting.

