Hubbl Picks Its First Telco to Cosy Up to

Foxtel Group’s streaming box Hubbl is partnering with Vodafone Australia, this is the first partnership the company has made with an Aussie telco.

According to Vodafone, this partnership “aims to simplify the TV and streaming experience at the push of a button – allowing Aussies to access some of the world’s best live and on-demand content.”

The new streaming box launched only a few months ago and competes with the likes of Google’s Chromecast and Apple TV.

The primary focus of Hubbl is to streamline the user’s experience. It allows you to search across streaming apps and free-to-air TV channels, meaning you can now get a broader view of what’s available for certain actors or directors, instead of hopping from app to app.

You can do this manually or via the remote control’s voice command feature. If you’re in a multi-person household, Hubbl also gives you the option of creating personalised watchlists for each user.

The streaming box comes with Binge, Netflix, Disney+, Stan and Amazon Prime Video preinstalled.

Those Vodafone customers who are keen for a Hubbl subscription, they can also grab six months of Binge.

The telco is offering six months of Binge Standard included on NBN and Home Internet plans when they include the Hubbl small device to their plan at $4.12 per month over 24 months ($99 in total).

Vodafone is also offering three months of Binge Standard included to all new and upgrading postpaid mobile customers. The Hubbl device on its own is $99.

Alternatively, if you don’t have a TV and are keen on the streaming box, you can buy the Hubbl Glass, a 55- or 65-inch screen, which will set you back $1,595 and $1,995 respectively.

You can check out Vodafone’s roster of NBN plans here:

Read our review of Hubbl here and find out which streaming box is perfect for you.

