Inside Out 2 Has Already Outgrossed Its Mega Hit Original

Everyone figured Inside Out 2 would be a hit, but this is ridiculous. In just 14 days, the sequel has already surpassed the lifetime gross, both domestically and soon internationally, of the 2015 original, which itself was considered a mega-hit.

Earlier this week, the Pixar sequel crossed $US400 million domestically, which is almost $US50 million more than the first movie. It’s also just $US25 million shy of the original’s $US858 million international total, a number it has almost certainly crossed as you’re reading this over the weekend. And it’s still going strong with its only significant family competition, Despicable Me 4, still a few days away.

In 2015, the first Inside Out was the fourth highest-grossing film of the year domestically and seventh internationally. That’s a bona fide smash, even before it went on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Film. For the sequel to pass it this fast is shocking on that basis alone, but even more so when you think back a month ago to stories about movies like The Fall Guy and Furiosa underperforming.

Things are sure to slow down a bit with Gru and his minions on the way, not to mention a certain fourth wall-breaking X-Man a few weeks later. But even so, at this point, it’ll be hard to top Inside Out 2 not just as the highest-grossing film of the summer, but maybe for the entire year.

