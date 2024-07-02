iPhone 16: Everything You Need to Know About Apple’s Upcoming Phone

The launch of the Apple iPhone 16 is three months away, with the recent iOS 18 drop showing a whole heap of AI features and new customisations, all that’s left now for us is seeing the hardware that will house iOS 18.

As the days lead up to the release of the iPhone 16, so too do the rumours. Here is everything we know about the upcoming iPhone 16.

Latest iPhone 16 News, Rumours and Leaks

July 2

The iPhone 16 might have a replaceable battery. According to The Information, the replaceable battery could be introduced in iPhones as soon as September this year to keep up with global battery regulations.

Last year, the European parliament passed a rule that smartphone batteries sold and distributed within the EU must adhere to particular design and recycling rules. The most crucial element for smartphones is that you can easily swap out the battery for a new unit.

June 27

Another iPhone 16 render has been leaked showing the possible new look for the upcoming smartphone. Known leaker Ice Universe posted on Twitter below the new look for the phone showing a vertical camera alignment rather than the diagonal design on the iPhone 15.

June 11

iOS 18 has been unveiled at this year’s WWDC 2024, this will be the software in upcoming iPhone. This new operating system features Apple Intelligence, a smarter Siri, new emoji tapbacks, game mode for iPhone, home screen customisation and a redesigned photo app.

June 5

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro is set to have the world’s thinnest smartphone bezels, according to IceUniverse.



Posting on Twitter, the Apple leaker said, “My friend confirmed that iPhone 16 Pro will reduce bezel, surpassing Galaxy S24 to become the world’s narrowest bezel mobile phone, which seems to be very close to the dream form.” No images were shared of the super skinny bezels, sadly.

May 31

News has surfaced that the iPhone 16 models are ready for mass production. Korean news outlet The Elec reported the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Plus have been given the final tick of approval. However, the iPhone 16 Pro Max OLED screen is still waiting for Apple’s sign off, with commentators expecting it to be done by the end of June.

May 22

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo has leaked the colourways for the upcoming model. In a Tweet, Kuo said the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will come in black, white (silver), grey and new hue, rose. The rose is replacing the titanium blue in the 15 model.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will come in black, green, pink, blue, white. There is also the possibility of Apple renaming the colours, for example, white was named starlight.

May 17

New images of the iPhone 16 Pro Max have emerged and it a bit bigger than the already huge iPhone 15 Pro Max. Spotted by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 16 Pro Max model has a 6.9 inch screen 0.2 inches bigger than the iPhone 15 Pro Max at 6.7-inches. The images of the iPhone 16 model look similar to the 15 just a bit bigger.

April 16

Nine has images of the iPhone 16 dummies showing the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models with a new button on the right-hand side that can activate the camera app. This has been designed so users can easily take a selfie with the new button. The dummy phones also show the Pro Max model to be bigger than the current device.

March 28

Weibo user OvO Ou Ou Yi Yi Yi Yi baby baby sauce OvO (via Tom’s Guide) has leaked what looks like the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 renders. The Pro model has the usual 3 camera set up on the back of the phone with the action button and volume on the right-hand side.

The iPhone 16, however, has a vertical stack for its two cameras, rather than the diagonal set up in the 15 model.

It’s safe to expect that the iPhone 16 will be released sometime in September 2024. The iPhone 15 was revealed on September 13, 2023, and was subsequently released on September 23. Apple will likely have a similar timeline with the 2024 range, although there is perhaps a small chance that Apple could move the event and release to October and November, as the company did with the iPhone 13.

iPhone 16 Versions

The iPhone 16 range will likely be comprised of the usual suspects – the standard iPhone 16 model, the Plus (a larger phone with the same base specs), the Pro (a much more powerful device with better cameras), and the Pro Max (a much more powerful device with a larger body and screen). We’re not expecting the Mini to return, sadly.

It was speculated last year that an iPhone with the ‘Ultra’ suffix may be introduced to replace the Pro Max, and although this didn’t end up happening, it’s widely tipped that the ‘Ultra’ naming has shifted to the 2024 range. Whether or not the Ultra will be an additional phone in the lineup, or will replace the Pro Max, time will tell.

iPhone 16 Features: What to Expect

Apple Intelligence & Siri

The iPhone 16 will have Apple Intelligence, the company’s official venture into artificial intelligence. The iPhone 16 will most likely have some form of Apple silicon that will support Apple Intelligence. The new AI functionality offers a smarter Siri, priorities notifications, writing tools and AI summaries, to name a few.

Siri is going to be very smart all thanks to Apple Intelligence. Apple says this renovation to Siri will make it more natural, relevant, and personal to the user.

Camera

We learned from Macrumors on August 15 that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could feature an upgraded 48-megapixel ultrawide camera, capable of better lighting quality in dim environments, but for the moment, that’s the most we’ve learned about the new lenses.

Battery

The iPhone 16’s battery is predicted to have a thermal system integrated after some of the iPhone 15 models were overheating last year, as per MacRumors. Its Pro model is rumoured to have a 3,355 mAh capacity with a redesigned connector, according to known Apple Source Kosutami (see below).

Battery of early stage iPhone 16 Pro Proto

Features glossy metal shell, 3355mAh Capacity(13.02Wh), LCV 4.48V(Limited Charge Voltage)

Current stage prototype has changed some design: from glossy surface to frosted metal shell, and with a redesigned connector#Apple #appleinternal pic.twitter.com/QvguZ7CrtL — Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) November 20, 2023

Action Button

There is news that a new button on the right hand side will appear on the new models, according to Nine. The button will activate the camera app and users will be able to take photos when the app is open.

As reported by Macrumors on November 30, it’s expected that the Action button will be introduced across all models, not just the Pro devices like with the iPhone 15 range where the Action button was introduced.

Forbes reported on November 4 that the Pro and Pro Max could feature a redesigned Action button. It’ll be a capacitive button, capable of different or stronger inputs, depending on the strength applied to the button, similar to when you tap on your screen harder and you may get different actions, like the option to delete apps. This button has been all but confirmed with MacRumors highlighting that Apple has highlighted a “huge amount” of capacitive buttons for the upcoming model.

The report noted that Apple will replace the current buttons on both sides of the iPhone 15 with capacitive versions that will provide ‌iPhone 16‌ users with haptic feedback, interesting.

Just to quell your expectations; rumours that the 2024 range would feature ‘Taptic’ buttons have been squashed.

Wi-Fi

On top of new buttons, it’s also expected that the iPhone 16 will feature Wi-Fi 7 support. As reported again by Macrumors on August 15, it’s expected that the Pro and Pro Max models will feature Wi-Fi 7, while the standard and Plus models will feature Wi-Fi 6e.

Notch

For this upcoming model, the notch is rumoured to be no more, according to Patently Apple, designs have been in the work where the new iPhone could have an under-the-display Face ID module.

iPhone 16 Design: What to Expect

Specifications

Prominent leaker @URedditor posted in May 2023 that the new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max would have new screen dimensions; 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch respectively, while the standard and Plus would have the same screen sizes as their predecessors (6.1-inch and 6.69-inch respectively).

Apple is working on two Pro models

for the iPhone 16 series, with increased display panel sizes (the actual display area is a bit smaller):



D93 – 6.3”



D94 – 6.9”



Both models are set to feature the new periscope lens, unlike the 15 lineup where it’s restricted to the Pro Max. — Unknownz21 🌈 (@URedditor) May 16, 2023

As you might be expecting, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max devices will likely see the introduction of a new A-series chip, while the standard and Plus will be handed down the A17 chip from the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which is just how Apple handles its incremental upgrades.

Additionally, as of November 17, it’s expected that the new range of iPhones will feature a graphene heat sink to address overheating concerns. The higher production costs of the iPhone 15 could also result in a price hike for the 2024 range, as reported by Nikkei Asia on October 21.

Colours

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo has leaked the colourways for the upcoming iPhone 16. In a Tweet, Kuo said the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will come in black, white (silver), grey and new hue, rose.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will come in black, green, pink, blue, white. There is also the possibility of Apple renaming the colours, for example, white was named starlight.

iPhone 15 Plus lineup. Image: Apple

iPhone 16 Accessories: What To Expect

Ahh the accessories are the most overlooked and underrated part of an iPhone. Nothing yet has emerged, but if I could ask for one thing that it would be the MagSafe round circle and line on the back of cases be erased, that would be great. Bring back crystal-clear cases!

iPhone 16 Price: What to Expect

The iPhone 15 was expected to be more expensive, and it was! The iPhone 15 Pro Max started from a hefty $2,199 and the most expensive model with 1 TB of data was $2,899. For this year’s model, nothing has been uttered yet of the price, but assume you’ll be paying the same as the 15 or a bit more.

That’s all we know so far. As always, we’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the iPhone 16 range. For now, check out our iPhone 15 review and our thoughts on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Image: Apple

This article will be constantly updated.