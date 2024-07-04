July’s Lego Releases Are All Abuzz

After the Eye of Sauron heralded a busy start to the summer for fans, you’re getting a bit of a break in July—with just six major releases bidding for your time and attention to beat the heat with large amounts of plastic bricks. And one of those is a book! But that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few things to keep an eye out for.

The new transforming Bumblebee—the second Transformers set after Optimus Prime a few years ago—is definitely the highlight of the month, but we’ve got a few cool Disney sets, a very cool car, and an even cooler book celebrating 25 years of Lego Star Wars. Check out what’s coming for Lego releases in July below!

Lego Icons Transformers Bumblebee

Image: Lego

Designed to be in scale with 2022’s fully transformable Optimus Prime, Bumblebee is ready to roll out with the Autobot leader as he transforms into both his robot mode and his classic, VW Beetle-inspired vehicle form. ($US90, available here)

Lego Star Wars: The Force of Creativity

Image: Lego

We’ve got to wait another month for more Lego Star Wars sets, but Lego’s keeping the galaxy far, far away and its celebrations of 25 years of brick-based Star Wars in our minds with this lavish 300+ page look back at the legacy of the Lego Star Wars line. Featuring interviews from Lego and Lucasfilm employees alike, it’s a sumptuous look back at one of the most important toy lines in modern history. (Launches July 20 – $US150, available to pre-order here)

Lego Icons Lamborghini Countach 5000 Quattrovalvole

Image: Lego

Bumbebee’s not the only fancy car releasing this month… sort of. The other big set of July is Icons’ latest roadster, a recreation of the iconic ‘80s Lamborghini sports car. ( $US180, available here)

Lego Brickheadz Iron Man Mk 5

Image: Lego

Marvel’s solitary July representation comes in the form of the latest Iron Man suit in its chibi-figurine Brickheadz line. This time it’s the Mk 5, aka the “Suitcase Suit” Tony uses in Iron Man 2 when Whiplash attacks him during the Monaco Grand Prix. ($US10, available here)

Lego Disney Princess Sets for July 2024

Image: Lego

Rounding out the July releases are a trio of Disney Princess sets—one suitably cool Frozen set in the form of the latest version of Elsa’s Ice Palace, and two Little Mermaid-themed sets, inspired by the live-action remake of the animated classic.

