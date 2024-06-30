MORNING SPOILERS: Elden Ring’s Creator Is Open to a Movie Adaptation, With the Right Partner

It prequel Welcome to Derry rounds out its cast. Get a look at the second season of Hit Monkey in action. Joseph Quinn teases that he might not be done with Stranger Things yet. Plus, get a new look at the final season of The Umbrella Academy. Spoilers now!

Mice

Deadline reports A24 has acquired the pitch package, Mice, from The Ritual and Hellraiser director, David Bruckner. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

Big Baby

According to Deadline, Powerman 5000 frontman Spider One is attached to direct Big Baby, a film about “a successful horror screenwriter struggling for inspiration for his latest script. After a graphic and realistic nightmare of a hulking man dressed in a baby mask and onesie who axe murders his girlfriend Kate in the middle of the night, Adam gets the inspiration he needs for his new screenplay. Excited about the direction his story is taking, he starts losing himself in his script. Things are better than ever for Adam and Kate until “Big Baby” starts appearing in real life and tormenting and killing victims fueled by his own revenge. Characters from Adam’s script begin to pay him visits pleading for their lives, and he quickly realizes he holds their fate in his hands. Power and fear completely consume Adam until his girlfriend Kate is terrified of the man she once loved.” Brandon Scott, Krsy Fox, Adam Marcinowski, Jordan Elsass, Radek Lord, Torio Van Grol, Catherine Corcoran, Kate Freund, Cameron Cowperthwaite, Kirby Bliss Blanton, Nelson Leis and Chaz Bono are attached to star.

Elden Ring

Meanwhile, Hidetata Miyazaki told The Guardian he’s “open” to the idea of an Elden Ring movie if a “very strong partner” made the offer.

I don’t see any reason to deny another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring, a movie for example. But I don’t think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium. So that’s where a very strong partner would come into play. We’d have to build a lot of trust and agreement on whatever it is we’re trying to achieve, but there’s interest, for sure.” The FromSoftware president didn’t specify exactly what this “interest” entailed, though his example of a potential movie adaptation wouldn’t be far-fetched considering the current enthusiasm surrounding video game films and TV shows, many of which are set to light up our screens in the coming years.

Welcome to Derry

Deadline additionally reports Alixandra Fuchs, Kimberly Guerrero, Dorian Grey, Thomas Mitchell, BJ Harrison, Peter Outerbridge, Shane Marriott, Chad Rook, Joshua Odjick and Morningstar Angeline have joined the cast of the It prequel series, Welcome to Derry, in currently undisclosed roles.

Dexter: Original Sin

Sarah Michelle Gellar has joined the cast of Dexter: Original Sin as Tanya Martin, “the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department and Dexter Morgan’s new boss.” [THR]

Terminator Zero

According to Deadline, Rosario Dawson has joined the voice cast of Terminator. Zero as Kokoro, “an advanced AI and Japan’s answer to Skynet If brought online, Kokoro will be endowed with the same power as Skynet.” Ann Dowd will voiceThe Prophet, “the philosophical guide for the human resistance, a light shepherding survivors in the darkness of the unknown future ahead” opposite André Holland as Malcolm Lee, “a genius computer programmer and father of three who is haunted by prophetic nightmares of an apocalyptic future.” Sonoya Mizuno rounds out the cast as Eiko, “a resistance fighter sent back in time to stop Malcolm from launching Kokoro.”

One Piece

Netflix has announced Callum Kerr will play Smoker, Julia Rehwald is Tashigi, Robe Colletii is Walpol and Ty Keogh is Dalton in the second season of its live-action One Piece series.

New faces 🗡️ new powers 🚬 🐂 new adventures! Don’t drift away, Straw Hats! We’re just getting started. ​​🏴‍☠️ 🌊 #OnePieceLiveAction pic.twitter.com/N5omk4OuOI — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 27, 2024

Stranger Things

During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Joseph Quinn agreed we haven’t seen the last of the late Eddie Munson.

I might have that feeling too. Or maybe I don’t. I don’t know! Who knows?

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

During another recent interview with Screen Rant, Dominique Tipper confirmed she’ll return as Apex Cybernetics executive Brenda Holland in the second season of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

I don’t know if I’m allowed to say, actually. No – I am. Yes, I am, because Chris Black, the creator, mentioned it at the upfront, so yes, you will see more of Brenda Holland. I don’t really know what her storyline is entirely just yet, but I hope we get to see a lot more different sides of her ethics and her morality. But again, I don’t actually know, so this is just my own wish for the character.

The Umbrella Academy

Finally, Netflix has released nine new character posters for the final season of The Umbrella Academy.

Luther

Diego

Allison

Klaus

Five

Ben

Viktor

Lila

Sir Reginald



All aboard the final timeline. The final season of The Umbrella Academy premieres August 8. pic.twitter.com/BGVrJaL8Bu — Netflix (@netflix) June 26, 2024

Hit-Monkey

Finally, Hulu has released a trailer for the second season of Hit-Monkey.

Hit-Monkey | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu Hit-Monkey | Season 2 Official Trailer | Hulu

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.