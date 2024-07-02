MORNING SPOILERS: George R.R. Martin Keeps Fuelling Those Elden Ring Adaptation Rumors

Temuera Morrison wants Boba Fett to “steal” a future episode of The Mandalorian. Elizabeth Debicki discusses her MaXXXine character’s ruthlessness. The cast and crew of Twisters takes you behind-the-scenes in a new featurette. Plus, get a sneak peek behind the scenes as Netflix’s One Piece returns to film season 2. Spoilers now!

Elden Ring

George R.R. Martin suggested he may be involved the rumored Elden Ring movie in a new blog post.

Oh, and about those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on Elden Ring…I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?

Hocus Pocus 3

During her recent appearance on the Jess Cagle Show (via Comic Book), Bette Midler confirmed Disney is “very gently” discussing the possibility of a third Hocus Pocus movie.

Now, they’re kind of talking about a third, very gingerly and very gently. They are. They’re talking about a third. The second one was a huge success.

MaXXXine

In conversation with Screen Rant, Elizabeth Debicki stated her character Liz Bender bonds with Maxine over their “shared ruthlessness.”

I feel like an essential part of the Liz Bender character is the struggle to get where she is because her vulnerability is not wanting to lose her footing. That’s a very real thing in Hollywood because. It’s a very overused saying, but there is sometimes a sense that you’re only as good as your last job, so she’s aware of that. I think the thing she sees in Maxine is in the line in the film when she asks her if she’s ruthless. I loved that Ti wrote that speech, and I love the idea of two women bonding over their shared ruthlessness and their sense of being unapologetically themselves. I think I can imagine, if you were a director and you wanted to make the Puritan II, you are looking for someone to walk into the room who is completely different to everyone, but is not going to please you. [Someone] who is going to do something raw and true and surprising. Frankly, that’s what I feel that Mia did in the film. I felt there’s so many references to life through the movie, and frankly, I kind of think that’s what Mia has done with all three of these films. She’s ruthless, and she does amazing raw work.

Avatar 3

Actor Joel David Moore confirmed he’s now filming Avatar 3 in a new Instagram post.

Heading back to Wellington NZ is always so nostalgic. Been coming here for 17 years making this franchise, seeing familiar faces, friends, putting the hard work in, it’s like a home away from home at this point. The family has grown, but the work flow and mission is always the same. Thankful for my #Avatar fam and can’t wait for you to see what’s next! (Last pic is a flashback of me Sig Sam M Rod and our amazing kiwi crew from 17 yrs ago) 🙏

Twisters

The cast and crew of Twisters takes you behind-the-scenes in a new featurette.

Twisters | A Look Inside

Longlegs

A new Longlegs trailer hypes its 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

LONGLEGS | The End Trailer | In Theaters July 12

Booger

While searching for her missing pet, a woman is bitten by a stray and transforms into a werecat in the trailer for Booger.

Booger – Official Movie Trailer (2024)

Welcome to Derry

Deadline reports Randy Mancuso has joined the cast of Welcome to Derry in an undisclosed, but “recurring” role.

The Mandalorian

During a recent interview with Yahoo! News, Temuera Morrison stated he’d like Boba Fett to “steal an episode” of The Mandalorian in the same manner Din Djarin and Grogu “stole an episode” of The Book of Boba Fett.

I would actually like my character to visit The Mandalorian, the Mando fort or something, and come in there and kick some real serious a** as well. The way he did and came into my show, and stole an episode of my show—so I’d like to do the same thing.

Arthur C. Clarke’s Venus Prime

Variety also reports Jonathan Frakes is attached to direct a six-episode adaptation of Venus Prime for Canadian television.

Kaiju No. 8

According to Crunchyroll, Kaiju No. 8 has been officially renewed for a second season.

One Piece

Production has also officially begun on the second season of One Piece.

It’s happening, Nakama! 🏴‍☠️ From around the world, our Straw Hats have reunited to begin filming their epic Season 2 adventure! There’s no better place to start this journey than the deck of the Going Merry with @InakiGodoy @Mackenyu1116 @emilysteaparty @itsbookofjacob and… pic.twitter.com/zgROgfAEZO — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) July 1, 2024

Doctor Who

Finally, Russell T. Davies promises Mrs. Flood’s identity will finally be revealed in “Joy to the World,” this year’s Doctor Who Christmas special.

Russell T Davies Teases "Joy to the World": Doctor Who – 2024 Christmas Special (BBC, Disney Plus)

