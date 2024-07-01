MORNING SPOILERS: Mission: Impossible 8 Could Add a Very Familiar Face to the Cast

Chad Stahleski is getting ready to shoot his new Highlander film. Could the next Mission Impossible have found an intriguing new co-star? House of the Dragon prepares for carnage in a new teaser. Plus, what’s next on My Adventures with Superman. To me, my spoilers!

Mission: Impossible 8

Paparazzi photos from People Magazine reveal Mission: Impossible 8 stars Tom Cruise and Simon Pegg recently attended Coldplay’s 2024 Glastonbury Festival with Gillian Anderson, leading to speculation she’s been cast in the latest entry of the franchise.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum

Speaking at ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024 (via Popverse), Andy Serkis reminded fans The Hunt for Gollum is “a work-in-progress title” and it “may not end up being called that.”

It may not end up being called that. It’s going to very much be the world of Middle Earth according to Gollum’s experience of it. It is so early; it would be unfair to commit to anything at this point. But I will say that it will be a deep dive where we investigate Gollum’s character. There may be characters that we recognize that might be coming back. I’m not going to say who.

Highlander

Speaking with Collider, Chad Stahleski revealed his new Highlander movie plans to begin filming in January.

We start shooting in January in Scotland, that’s why I go right after I leave. I go to Scotland on Monday to do the final location scout.

The Imaginary

Netflix has released a new trailer for The Imaginary before its premiere this July 5.

The Imaginary | Official Trailer #2 | Netflix Anime The Imaginary | Official Trailer #2 | Netflix Anime

Stranger Things

Appearing as a guest on the Podcrushed podcast (via Comic Book), Maya Hawke stated the final season of Stranger Things is comprised of eight “very long” episodes.

We’re making, basically, eight movies. Season 4 and season 5 are very connected. Season 4 had a part I and part II because they separated them, so the last two episodes came out at a different time, which is unusual for streaming. But this is its own season. It is a continuation, but it’s the finale. And it has been a long time since last season.

Doctor Who

Doctor Who has released a brief behind-the-scenes look at “Joy to the World,” this year’s Christmas special.

Doctor Who Christmas Special 2024: Joy to the World | Sneak Preview Doctor Who Christmas Special 2024: Joy to the World | Sneak Preview

My Adventures With Superman

Michael Emerson’s Brainiac needs a new body in the trailer for this week’s episode of My Adventures With Superman.

Tune into #Toonami on Saturday, July 6th at midnight to catch the next brand new episode of My Adventures with Superman Season 2, “The Death of Clark Kent”! pic.twitter.com/WL60UuUAAT — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) June 30, 2024

House of the Dragon

Finally, House of the Dragons “looses horrors” in the trailer for next week’s episode.

House of the Dragon 2×04 Promo (HD) HBO Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon 2×04 Promo (HD) HBO Game of Thrones Prequel

