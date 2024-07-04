The 11 Best Sci-Fi and Fantasy TV Shows on Netflix

There are a lot of really good TV shows on Netflix that can get lost amongst all of the content the streaming service seems to be pushing out of late.

3 Body Problem

Released earlier this year, 3 Body Problem has become a global success/=. Based on a trilogy of novels with the same name, we follow a group of scientists who are being mysteriously murdered and those who think they are next must try and stop this existential threat. This show comes from the same people who created Game of Thrones, so you know you’re in for a good time. And good news, this series has been renewed for season 2!

Supacell

A new addition to Netflix in the past month, Supacell follows five South Londoners who all one day inherit supernatural powers like invisibility and super speed. There is currently only one season out but we think it is a fresh take on the superhero/superpower genre.

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix has three seasons of The Umbrella Academy up for watching and it’s one of the TV shows that has left its mark on us. If you’re unfamiliar, The Umbrella Academy is a superhero series based on the comic book series of the same name written by Gerard Way (singer from My Chemical Romance).

Black Mirror

The world is stranger and more confusing every day, so it only seems fitting that Black Mirror — Charlie Brooker’s satirical, often eerily prescient sci-fi series — makes an appearance on our list. The sixth season just dropped, so now’s your chance to watch the show that constantly gives us life lessons.

Kaleidoscope

Spanning 24 years, Kaleidoscope centres around the largest heist ever attempted, and the vengeance, scheming, loyalties, and betrayals that surround it. It’s loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy. But this miniseries does something different: it serves the order of each episode up differently to each person that watches it. Very smart and engaging.

Arcane

Netflix’s first foray into Riot Games’ extremely popular MOBA and its focus on the sisterly duo of enforcer Vi and explosives anarchist Jinx has been met with pretty strong acclaim from those who’ve watched it, us included. Arcane’s animation style is incredibly good.

Who is Erin Carter?

If you’ve been keeping pace with Who Is Erin Carter?, you’re likely breathless by now. The high-octane thriller series stars Evin Ahmad as Erin Carter, a British expat teacher in Barcelona with a dangerous secret and an arsenal of tough moves. When Erin singlehandedly fends off a pair of gunmen during a supermarket robbery, she chalks it up to protective maternal instincts. But how can she explain away the violent threats that keep surfacing from her past? Season two has been confirmed, so get into the first.

The Witcher

The Witcher season three has arrived, so what better way to celebrate than to start from the beginning. This latest season, however, will be bittersweet as it is Henry Cavill’s last season in the role of Geralt before Liam Hemsworth steps into the role (Superman something something, Warhammer something something). But fret not: the departing star will be getting a worthy farewell.

Vortex

After reconnecting with his dead wife through a glitch in virtual reality, a police officer tries to negate the mysterious accident that cost her life. Vortex is more on the drama side than the sci-fi, but it’s still a decent watch nonetheless. No YouTube trailer, but a static pic to set the vibe for you.

Shadow & Bone

The TV adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s popular YA fantasy series, Shadow and Bone takes us on a journey where dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world. Here’s our review of season two.

The Sandman

Many have tried and failed to adapt Neil Gaiman’s pivotal comic book The Sandman. The sprawling story that follows celestial entities through time and space remains, to this day, one of the most intelligent graphic novels of all time. For a long time, it was considered impossible to adapt. Until now. Read our full review of The Sandman over here.

