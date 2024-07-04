Netflix’s Sandman Is Summoning Loki, Thor, and Odin for Season 2

Netflix has cast a fresh pantheon of gods, faeries, talking dogs, and severed heads for its second season of the live-action Sandman—including a new Thor, Loki, and Odin to rival Disney’s. Take a look:

A press release reveals Sandman’s second season will introduce Ruarti O’Connor as Orpheus, Indya Moore as Wanda, Ann Skelly as Nuala, Douglas Booth as Cluracan, Freddie Fox as Loki, Laurence O’Fuarain as Thor, Clive Russell as Odin, Jack Gleason as Puck, and Steve Coogan as the voice of Barnabas.

Orpheus, of course, is the son of Dream and Calliope—doomed to be a severed head for eternity following a run-in with the Maenads. In the comics, John Constantine’s ancestor, Johanna, is tasked with retrieving the undying head from an order of priests. As for Netflix’s Orpheus, O’Connor’s previous roles include Henry VIII in The Spanish Princess and Arne Cheyenne Johnson in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Indya Moore of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom fame will play Wanda, a doomed character—so don’t get too attached. Ann Skelly from The Nevers is set to play Nuala, the socially awkward housekeeper of the Dreaming, while Clive Booth from Jupiter Ascending and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies will make an appearance as her drunken brother, Cluracan. Jack Gleason—better known as King Joffrey from Game of Thrones—is Puck, the mischievous sprite of English mythology (a role the actor will likely knock out of the park), while Steve Coogan (Alan Partridge himself) rounds out the cast as the voice of Barnabas, a talking German Shepherd owned by Destruction incarnate.

Notably, TV will also enjoy a new Loki in Freddie Fox, who’s currently appearing on House of the Dragon as Ser Gwayne Hightower. Loki’s nothing without his better-liked brother, Thor, however, and so Laurence O’Fuarain of The Witcher: Blood Origins has the unenviable task of taking over the role from the MCU’s Chris Hemsworth. Scottish character actor Clive Russell (One Piece) will play their disappointed father, Odin.

We’ll see how the new folks, as well as the previously announced season two additions, stack up to their heavily merchandized colleagues when The Sandman returns next year.

