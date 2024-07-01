Our Best Look Yet at Deadpool & Wolverine’s Supervillain, and a Familiar Friend

Marvel Studios recently released new photos from Deadpool & Wolverine and while they’re not groundbreaking, each is our best look yet at characters on opposite sides of the spectrum. On the one side, there’s Cassandra Nova, the evil, likely main villain in the film played by The Crown’s Emma Corrin. Then there’s Peter, one of Wade’s best friends played by Rob Delaney.

That’s one of the new images above, featuring Wade (Ryan Reynolds) and Peter at work together. It’s from a scene early in the film that screened at CinemaCon 2024 and you can read all about it here. Basically, Wade and Peter are car salesman and while Peter wants Wade to go back to being Deadpool, Wade does not. This is before the birthday party you see in the trailers.

Then here’s another photo of Peter that looks more like it’s from Superstore than a superhero film but hey, he’s great so we like it.

Image: Marvel Studios

Finally, here’s the new image of Cassandra Nova, the character we all expect to be the big bad of the film. Either way, she’s certainly one of the main villains, considering the trailers have shown here with a team of B-level X-Men characters, in a gigantic Ant-Man helmet, and her powers completely baffling Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). But here we get a bit more of her stare, a bit more of her fashion, and a bit more of her lair. She looks very calm, very confident, and very much like Professor X, whom she’s related to in the comics but…is she here?

Image: Marvel Studios

Just a brief tease of Deadpool & Wolverine, which is coming very, very soon. Starring tars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen, it opens July 26.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.