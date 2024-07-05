Samsung Unpacked 2024: All The Cool Tech to Expect From Samsung Next Week

Samsung’s mid-2024 Galaxy Unpacked is typically quite exciting, marking the tech giant’s release of its latest ‘Galaxy Z’ product range, including a flipping smartphone and a folding smartphone, and so far we’ve heard plenty of exciting things in the leadup to the 2024 event.

Here’s what you can expect from the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

Latest Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Leaks, Rumours & News

July 1

Samsung’s teasing the ‘next frontier’ of Galaxy AI in the leadup to Galaxy Unpacked.

June 28

Leaker Evan Blass shared on Twitter (X) what appeared to be the new Galaxy Watch 7 models, including what could be the new ‘Ultra’ model, and some shots of the new Buds that show off an AirPods-like design.

June 26

Samsung confirmed that it’s next Unpacked event will be held on July 10.

June 17

By way of WCCFTech, the Samsung Galaxy Ring charging case has leaked a bit early, showing what appears to be a case similar to that of an earbuds case.

June 12

Digital Trends reports that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be getting a price increase – about $US100, so probably closer to $150-$200 in Australia.

June 9

The tipped ‘Ultra’ version of the Fold 6 might not actually be all that Ultra. Gizmochina reported that it’ll instead take the form of a ‘Slim’ device, and is tipped to cost more than the standard Fold 6, despite having no S Pen support, and being thinner.

What is Galaxy Unpacked?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is the South Korean tech giant’s name for its big events, where it makes announcements and reveals all the latest members of its product range. The big one every year is typically held in January, where the company reveals the latest Galaxy S smartphones and maybe an accessory every once in a while, while the upcoming event, set for July 10, is used to showcase the company’s latest foldable and accessories.

Samsung Unpacked July 2024 is set to begin on July 10, and will kick off at 11pm in Australia. It’ll be held in Paris this year.

Last year, Samsung held the mid-year Galaxy Unpacked on July 26, 2023, at 9pm AEST – convenient considering that it was held in South Korea, where the event kicked off at 7PM Korean Standard Time.

What will be revealed at the mid-2024 Galaxy Unpacked event?

The Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 will be taking centre stage at the mid-2024 Galaxy Unpacked event, being the company’s latest flip phone. There aren’t enormous differences expected of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 to last year’s Z Flip 5 just yet, but no doubt it’ll ship with Galaxy AI support, and it’s expected that it’ll launch with a mix between Snapdragon and Exynos chips.

Image: Samsung

The Galaxy Z Fold 6

The big brother of the Z Flip, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has a different form factor, folding like a book instead of like a classic flip phone. It’s also expected to launch at the mid-year Galaxy Unpacked event, with a slight redesign.

A mystery foldable?

Rumours have indicated that Samsung will debut a third foldable this year, with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, a beefier variant of the Z Fold 6 with more impressive specs to bring it in line with the S24 Ultra.

Galaxy Ring?

Samsung has been extremely tight-lipped about its newest product, the Galaxy Ring, but there wouldn’t be a more perfect time to launch it than the mid-year Unpacked event. The Galaxy Ring has a focus on fitness and health features, similar to the Galaxy Watch, though with a finger-wide form factor.

First look at the Samsung Galaxy Ring pic.twitter.com/J6l3GtIxmP — Parker Burton (@imparkerburton) February 26, 2024

Galaxy accessories and tablets

Apart from the above devices, Samsung may use the mid-year Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event to reveal a new watch range (such as the (Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch 7 Classic), a refreshed flagship tablet range (with the Galaxy Tab S10, Galaxy Tab S10+, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra). New earbuds may also make an appearance, such as the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Leaker Evan Blass’ post ahead of Unpacked indicated that new watches and buds could be shown off.

Image: Gizmodo Australia

Where will Samsung Unpacked 2024 be held?

Samsung will hold the mid-year Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in Paris, France, with a date pencilled in for July 10.

Samsung Unpacked 2024: Where to watch

You can expect to stream Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 from the company’s YouTube channel.

What other Samsung events can we expect this year?

The early year and mid-year events are the only big showcases that Samsung typically reserves for huge announcements and reveals, though on the side, Samsung usually reveals its A-series lineup, its Galaxy S FE device, and usually a bunch of other gadgets without as much fanfare.

Image: Gizmodo Australia