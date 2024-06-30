Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra and Buds 3 Pro Seem Poised to Strike at Apple

We’re only 12 days awayfrom Samsung’s next big Unpacked event. While we already expected a big foldables release with new versions of the Galaxy Z Flip and Fold phones, there’s apparently loads more in store.One notorious leaker sharedall-new renders for a Galaxy Watch Ultra and some real AirPods-aping Galaxy Buds.

Evan Blass posted the images to X on Thursday. The routine tipster is known for dropping accurate Android gossip, so there’s a strong chance these leaks are close to what we’ll see in July. As for phones, most folks in the know expect Samsung to take the lid off the sequel to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5. Based on the new images alone, the flip phone seems very, very close to the one that arrived in 2023. It looks to have a 3.6-inch exterior screen and the same size interior display.

Compare that to the Motorola Razr and Razr+ for 2024. The $US700 Razr has a 3.6-inch outside display, while the Razr+ has bumped the exterior screen to 4 inches. Pricing for flip foldables may be a big issue, considering OnLeaks, which previously shared renders of the same phone, said the Z Flip 6 could cost $US1,100, or $US100 more than last year.

Similarly, the Z Fold 5 has the same slate of three sensors on the back. Compared to competitors like the Google Pixel Fold and One Plus Open, the Z Fold has been relatively narrow. Previous rumors have suggested Samsung may try to broaden the phone to a more standard smartphone width. The next phone might also be slightly thinner than last year’s version.

That navy blue seen in the render also fits with Blass’ previous leaks detailing the upcoming color slate. Most exciting for the fairie princess inside all of us, this could include a new pink Z Fold 6.

While the phones look like minor upgrades from 2023, the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds lineups are the Samsung products getting the real shakeup. First is the Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra. The images support previously leaked renders that show a rounded watch face attached to a square frame. The display itself shows a classic sports watch motif that seemspositioned to hit at the Apple Watch Ultra and Ultra 2’s rugged design. It also takes after the Galaxy Watch Classic, but rumors from SmartPrix, which also shared early renders of the watch, suggest that it could have programmable action buttons and a more durable design.

The render for the Galaxy Watch 7 looks akinto the Galaxy Watch 6 with its minimalist design. It has the same watch band attachments, though the render does show a watch face design that featuresstep count along the perimeter of the display.

What’s more, those Galaxy Buds bear a striking resemblance to Apple’s stick-based AirPods. We’ve seen enough concrete rumors from reliable tipsters to hint they could be the promised Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. This would be a big departure from the in-ear Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. The left and right buds are color coded red and blue, respectively,to remind users which ear they go in. That also corresponds to the completely redesigned case to support the longer buds. The render includes a steel gray finishthat looks surprisingly industrial for a pair of earbuds.

The only thing lacking from these leaked images is the promised Galaxy Ring, which we expect will be making an appearance during the upcoming Unpacked showcase. Company execs previously promised we’d get a new health and wellness wearable in the “second half” of this year. Samsung is showing off its 2024 summer hardware lineupJuly 10 in France. À bientôt.