The First Trailer For the New Hellboy Reboot Is Here to Tell You There’s a New Hellboy Reboot

Entertainment Weekly has released the first trailer for Hellboy: The Crooked Man, introducing the world to Jack Kesy’s take on everyone’s favorite demonic paranormal investigator. Does the film do justice to Richard Corben’s artwork from the original three-issue miniseries its based on? Take a look for yourself:

Kind of? Since its announcement, The Crooked Man was promised to be a “lower budget” film than Guillermo del Toro or Neil Marshall’s predecessors, and it appears to live up that promise. As the story is set in the 1950’s, Kesy’s Hellboy is appropriately younger and gawkier than Perlman or Harbour’s, but the contrast is immediately striking.

The film pairs Hellboy with Bobbie Jo Song (Adeline Rudolph), a rookie agent of the BPRD (Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense) as they investigate a soul-harvesting ghoul in the mountains of Appalachia. Naturally, this lower- stakes story is tailor-made to the “actors walking around in the woods” approach to low-budget filmmaking, but its unusual to see such makeup-heavy character doing all the footwork.

Directed by Crank co-director Brian Taylor, Hellboy: The Crooked Man co-stars Jefferson White, Leah McNamara, Joseph Marcell, Hannah Margetson and Martin Bassindale as the titular Crooked Man. It’s currently slated for a September 19 theatrical release.

