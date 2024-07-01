Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Save on power banks

Power banks are a great investment thanks to their portability and convenience. Being able to keep your devices charged on the go is essential, especially if you’re travelling or you know that you’re going to be away from your wall charger for an extended period of time. Amazon Australia is currently running a sale on a range of power banks, so now is the time to get yourself one.

Here are our top picks:

Save on a range of TVs

If your current TV is starting to show its age, you might want to have a look at The Good Guys EOFY sale that is running right now. It has a range of discounted TVs from the biggest brands, including Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense and more.

Here are some of our top sale picks:

Save on Corsair gaming accessories

The best time to upgrade your PC setup is during the EOFY sales. Gaming brand Corsair is running a mid-year sale that includes up to 49 per cent off a range of keyboards, laptops and mice.

Here are some of our top picks:

Get up to $550 off on selected Dyson stick vacuums

The annual EOFY sales are upon us, and Dyson is currently offering up to $550 off a range of stick vacuums, purifier fans and hair care appliances.

Here are a few highlights from Dyson’s EOFY sale:

Get up to $750 off Ecovacs robot vacuums

Currently, you can save up to 36 per cent off select Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuums and mops, including the X1 Omni, which we reviewed here.

Here’s what’s on sale:

Get up to 41% off Bose speakers, headphones and earbuds

Give yourself an eargasm with these sales from Bose. The brand has some of the comfiest headphones on the market and while they don’t skimp on sound quality or noise cancellation, they do come at a cost. A pair of Bose headphones will normally set you back over $500, but with this sale, you can get up to 29 per cent off headphones, speakers and earbuds.

Here are our favourites from the sale:

