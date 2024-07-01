Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.
If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.
Table of contents
Save on power banks
Power banks are a great investment thanks to their portability and convenience. Being able to keep your devices charged on the go is essential, especially if you’re travelling or you know that you’re going to be away from your wall charger for an extended period of time. Amazon Australia is currently running a sale on a range of power banks, so now is the time to get yourself one.
Here are our top picks:
- Anker Nano 5,000mAh Portable Charger – now $42.99 (down from $59.99)
- Anker 20,000mAh Power Bank – now $110.49 (down from $149.99)
- Charmast 10,000mAh Power Bank – now $23.09 (down from $42.88)
- Charmast 26,800mAh, 20W Power Bank – now $47.53 (down from $81.99)
- Charmast Mini Power Bank 5,000mAh – now $21.59 (down from $40.99)
- INIU 22.5W, 20,000mAh Power Bank – now $39.99 (down from $59.99)
- UGREEN 145W, 25,000mAh Power Bank – now $179.99 (down from $189.99)
- VEEKTOMX 20,000mAh Power Bank with Built-in Cables – now $37.47 (down from $49.99)
Shop power banks on Amazon here.
Save on a range of TVs
If your current TV is starting to show its age, you might want to have a look at The Good Guys EOFY sale that is running right now. It has a range of discounted TVs from the biggest brands, including Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense and more.
Here are some of our top sale picks:
- Hisense 40″ Full HD Smart TV – now $345 (down from $499)
- LG 55″ 4K UHD LED Smart TV – now $895 (down from $1,184)
- LG 55″ OLED 4K EVO Smart TV – now $2,195 (down from $3,299)
- Samsung 32″ QLED The Frame FHD Smart TV – now $761 (down from $919)
- Sony 55″ 4K BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Google TV – now $1,795 (down from $2,261)
- TCL 55″ QD-MiniLED Google TV – now $1,250 (down from $1,699)
Save on Corsair gaming accessories
The best time to upgrade your PC setup is during the EOFY sales. Gaming brand Corsair is running a mid-year sale that includes up to 49 per cent off a range of keyboards, laptops and mice.
Here are some of our top picks:
- HS65 Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset – now $164 (down from $219)
- HS80 RGB Wireless Premium Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $249)
- M65 RGB ULTRA WIRELESS FPS Gaming Mouse – now $204.21 (down from $239)
- Scimitar Elite RGB Optical MOBA/MMO Gaming Mouse – now $119 (down from $139)
Shop the full Corsair EOFY sale here.
Get up to $550 off on selected Dyson stick vacuums
The annual EOFY sales are upon us, and Dyson is currently offering up to $550 off a range of stick vacuums, purifier fans and hair care appliances.
Here are a few highlights from Dyson’s EOFY sale:
- Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum – now $549 (down from $999)
- Dyson V10 Cyclone vacuum – now $694 (down from $1,099)
- Dyson V10 Cyclone Absolute vacuum – now $744 (down from $1,299)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete vacuum – now $1,025 (down from $1,399)
- Dyson V15 Detect Absolute vacuum – now $996 (down from $1,449)
- Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link (Black/Nickel) – now $490 (down from $799)
- Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool purifying fan heater (Black/Nickel) – now $688 (down from $999)
You can shop all of Dyson’s EOFY deals here.
Get up to $750 off Ecovacs robot vacuums
Currently, you can save up to 36 per cent off select Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuums and mops, including the X1 Omni, which we reviewed here.
Here’s what’s on sale:
- DEEBOT X1 OMNI Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $1,599 (down from $2,499)
- DEEBOT N10 Plus Robot Vacuum – now $699 (down from $999)
- DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum – now $1,399 (down from $1,799)
- DEEBOT T20 Omni + WINBOT W1 Pro – now $2,148 (down from $2,598)
Shop the Ecovacs sale here.
Get up to 41% off Bose speakers, headphones and earbuds
Give yourself an eargasm with these sales from Bose. The brand has some of the comfiest headphones on the market and while they don’t skimp on sound quality or noise cancellation, they do come at a cost. A pair of Bose headphones will normally set you back over $500, but with this sale, you can get up to 29 per cent off headphones, speakers and earbuds.
Here are our favourites from the sale:
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $369 (down from $449.95)
- Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $399 (down from $549)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $499 (down from $649)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Portable Bluetooth Speaker – now $399 (down from $499)
Shop all of the Bose deals here.
