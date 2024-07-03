TPG Now Has One of the Fastest NBN 1000 Plans and You Can Try It for Free

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who looks to try before you buy and you’re on the hunt for a new NBN plan, then you might want to check out TPG’s latest offer. If you sign up for one of the internet provider’s NBN plans, TPG will cover one month’s worth of fees.

It’s also recently refreshed the speeds of its fastest connections as well. TPG had previously reported typical evening speeds of 671Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan. This has since been boosted to 800Mbps, making it one of the fastest plans in that speed tier. Its NBN 250 plan has also been bumped up to a congestion-free 250Mbps from 232Mbps.

Let’s take a closer look at TPG’s NBN plans while comparing its fastest connections to what other internet providers are offering.

What do TPG’s NBN plans look like?

As stated before, TPG will cover one month’s fees, provided you’re a new customer to the service. This free month offer is only available until July 9, so you don’t have long to take advantage of it. As far as typical evening speeds go, TPG is reporting congestion-free downloads across almost all of its connections. The only exception is its NBN 1000 plan, which has typical evening speeds of 800Mbps.

TPG is also offering a deal for its NBN 100 plan, where you can save $10 per month for the first six months of your connection. That means you’ll be paying $79.99 per month during this introductory period, and then $89.99 per month after that. Considering that TPG’s NBN 50 plan is a flat rate of $79.99 per month, being able to grab the next speed tier for the same price is a pretty good deal.

TPG’s NBN plans are all contract-free, so if you ever feel like leaving for another internet provider, you can do so without any strings attached.

How does TPG’s NBN 250 plan compare?

While TPG doesn’t have the cheapest NBN 250 plan on offer, its free month offer means you won’t have to pay $94.99 per month. It means you’ll be paying $1,044.89 over your first 12 months with the provider, which is the second cheapest annual cost for an NBN 250 plan.

The only provider that outdoes TPG over 12 months is Spintel. The provider is offering its NBN 250 plan for $79 per month for the first six months, and then $89.95 per month after that. This shakes out to be $1,013.70 over the first 12 months you’re with the provider. For what it’s worth, Spintel is the only provider with a cheaper full-price plan than TPG.

While Spintel is cheaper than TPG, it isn’t faster. While TPG has congestion-free download speeds of 250Mbps, Spintel is reporting typical evening speeds of 211Mbps.

Another provider worth considering is Exetel, which is offering its NBN 250 plan for $83.99 per month. This price will last for the first six months of your connection, before increasing to $98.99 per month. Exetel is reporting typical evening speeds of 220Mbps, but the service also includes five daily speed boosts every month. These boosts will allow you to increase your download speeds to that of an NBN 500 connection, so you’ll have a little extra juice to handle any chunky downloads.

How does TPG’s NBN 1000 plan compare?

A few internet providers are offering introductory discounts for their respective NBN 1000 plans. If you go with Spintel, you’ll be paying $95 per month for the first six months and then $105.95 per month once the discount period ends. Spintel is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps, which is average for this speed tier.

Up next is Superloop, which is offering its NBN 1000 plan for $99 per month. This price will last for the first six months of your plan, before increasing to $109 per month after that. Superloop is reporting typical evening speeds of 811Mbps, making it the second fastest NBN 1000 plan on offer.

However, if you look at the size of the discounts being offered by Spintel and Superloop, you’ll only be saving around $60 to $65. While TPG‘s deal will only cover one month’s worth of fees, that’s still $104.99 you won’t have to pay.

If you go with Spintel or Superloop, TPG has the cheapest full-price NBN 1000 plan on offer ($104.99 per month), making it a good option to swap to once the discount periods of those respective providers end.

