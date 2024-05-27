Batman’s Coming Back to Have One Last Long Halloween

Batman fans have their favorites miniseries, and among the most beloved is The Long Halloween. The original miniseries from Jeph Loeb and the late Tim Sale saw widepsread acclaim when it released in 1996 and spawned two sequels and a film adaptation. And much like Frank Miller with hisDark Knight Returnsseries, Loeb and DC are reviving the miniseries for one more adventure.

As revealed at MCM London on Saturday, Loeb has returned to script The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween. With Sale’s passing, the 10-issue miniseries will see a rotating series of artists take over art duties, including Klaus Janson (Dark Knight Returns), Mark Chiarello (Batman: Black & White), and Eduardo Risso (Flashpoint: Batman – Knight of Vengeance). In a press release, Loeb called the book “Tim’s parting gift to me.” The pair had already settled on the story after the Long Halloween Special in 2021, but Sale’s passing put those plans on hold. Now that enough time has passed, this miniseries will serve as “a tribute to Tim, who continues to be with us in spirit.”

Last Halloween pits Batman and Robin against the Holiday Killer, who comes back on spookiest holiday with his sights set on Gordon. Holiday’s identity was a key mystery across the original Long Halloween and its first sequel Dark Victory. The new series “concludes the war between the freaks and the crime families forever,” and promises to further uncover secrets that date back to the original Long Halloween.

Batman: The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween will begin on September 25. The first issue’s main cover will give us our final Tim Sale cover art, which you can see below.

[via IGN]

Image: Tim Sale/DC Comics

