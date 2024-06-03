Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

Save on TP-Link routers

If you want to make sure there are no internet dead spots in your home, investing in a good-quality router is your best bet. Currently, Amazon Australia is running its mid-year sale, so you can save on a router.

Here are some of our top sale picks:

Get up to 46% off Samsung Galaxy earbuds, watches, tablets and more

Amazon Australia is running a sale on a range of Samsung devices, including the Galaxy Watch6, the Galaxy Tab S9 and S9+, the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy SmartTag2, and the Galaxy Buds2 Pro.

Here are some of our sale picks:

Shop the full Samsung sale here.

Save on Amazon Echo devices

Every smart home needs a hub. If you’re looking to get one on sale, you can currently save on Amazon’s Echo range, which includes the Pop and Dot speakers, as well as the Show and Hub, which have touch screens.

Here's what you can get:

Get up to 29% of Bose speakers, headphones and earbuds

Give yourself an eargasm with these sales from Bose. The brand has some of the comfiest headphones on the market and while they don’t skimp on sound quality or noise cancellation, they do come at a cost. A pair of Bose headphones will normally set you back over $500, but with this sale, you can get up to 29 per cent off headphones, speakers and earbuds.

Here are our favourites from the sale:

Shop all of the Bose deals here.

Save on Anker portable chargers

Never get caught out with a dead phone battery again with one of these power banks from Anker. The brand has a range of power banks on sale with battery capacity between 5,000 and 24,000mAh — so whether you want to charge your device to full while you’re travelling, or just need a quick top-up while you’re out, there’s sure to be something to pique your interest.

Here are our top picks:

You can shop the full Anker sale here.

Save up to 52% off Samsung Portable SSDs

If you’re running out of computer storage, a portable SSD is a great way to move and store files with minimal fuss. They also come in three different sizes — 1TB, 2TB and 4TB, so you can get as much or as little storage as you need.

Here are our picks from the sale:

Check out the full Samsung storage and memory sale here.

Get up to 32% off Corsair PC parts and peripherals

If you’ve been looking for a new gaming headset, keyboard, mouse or monitor, Corsair is currently running a sale on PC parts and peripherals. You can even save on RAM, fans, liquid cooling systems and PC cases if your setup needs an upgrade.

Here are some of our top sale picks:

Shop all of Corsair's deals here.

