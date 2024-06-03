Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.
If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.
Table of contents
Save on TP-Link routers
If you want to make sure there are no internet dead spots in your home, investing in a good-quality router is your best bet. Currently, Amazon Australia is running its mid-year sale, so you can save on a router.
Here are some of our top sale picks:
- TP-Link AX1500 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $67 (down from $109)
- TP-Link AX1800 Dual-Bank WiFi 6 Router – now $84 (down from $129)
- TP-Link AX3000 Dual Band Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $117.30 (down from $179)
- TP-Link AX5400 Dual-Band 6-Stream Gbps Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $199 (down from $299)
- TP-Link BE19000 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 Gaming Router – now $1,099 (down from $1,299)
- TP-Link Deco AX3000 Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 – now $149 (down from $159)
- TP-Link Omada Gigabit VPN Router – now $85 (down from $99)
Get up to 46% off Samsung Galaxy earbuds, watches, tablets and more
Amazon Australia is running a sale on a range of Samsung devices, including the Galaxy Watch6, the Galaxy Tab S9 and S9+, the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy SmartTag2, and the Galaxy Buds2 Pro.
Here are some of our sale picks:
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro – now $182.77 (down from $349)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 FE – now $837 (down from $999)
- Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 – now $37.89 (down from $55)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 – now $1,006 (down from $1, 549)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE – now $664 (down from $949)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch6 40mm – now $404 (down from $649)
Shop the full Samsung sale here.
Save on Amazon Echo devices
Every smart home needs a hub. If you’re looking to get one on sale, you can currently save on Amazon’s Echo range, which includes the Pop and Dot speakers, as well as the Show and Hub, which have touch screens.
Here’s what you can get:
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) – now $69 (down from $99)
- Echo Hub – now $259 (down from $329)
- Echo Pop – now $49 (down from $79)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) – now $89 (down from $119)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) – now $179 (down from $229)
- Echo Show 15 – now $309 (down from $399)
Get up to 29% of Bose speakers, headphones and earbuds
Give yourself an eargasm with these sales from Bose. The brand has some of the comfiest headphones on the market and while they don’t skimp on sound quality or noise cancellation, they do come at a cost. A pair of Bose headphones will normally set you back over $500, but with this sale, you can get up to 29 per cent off headphones, speakers and earbuds.
Here are our favourites from the sale:
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $363.99 (down from $449.95)
- Bose QuietComfort Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $409 (down from $549)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $499 (down from $649)
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker – now $149 (down from $249.95)
- Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II Portable Bluetooth Speaker – now $424.96 (down from $499)
Shop all of the Bose deals here.
Save on Anker portable chargers
Never get caught out with a dead phone battery again with one of these power banks from Anker. The brand has a range of power banks on sale with battery capacity between 5,000 and 24,000mAh — so whether you want to charge your device to full while you’re travelling, or just need a quick top-up while you’re out, there’s sure to be something to pique your interest.
Here are our top picks:
- Anker PowerCore 13,000mAh Portable Charger – $39.99 (down from $49.99)
- Anker 20,000mAh Portable Charger – now $59.99 (down from $109.99)
- Anker 24,000mAh 3-Port Power Bank – now $148 (down from $209)
- Anker 335 20,ooomAh Power Bank – now $55.19 (down from $99.99)
You can shop the full Anker sale here.
Save up to 52% off Samsung Portable SSDs
If you’re running out of computer storage, a portable SSD is a great way to move and store files with minimal fuss. They also come in three different sizes — 1TB, 2TB and 4TB, so you can get as much or as little storage as you need.
Here are our picks from the sale:
- Samsung SSD T7 2TB – now $238.83 (down from $479)
- Samsung T7 Shield 1TB – now $200 (down from $299)
- Samsung T7 Shield 2TB – now $299 (down from $499)
- Samsung T7 Shield 4TB – now $649 (down from $899)
- Samsung T9 Portable SSD 2TB – now $429 (down from $519)
- Samsung T9 Portable SSD 4TB – now $675 (down from $969)
Check out the full Samsung storage and memory sale here.
Get up to 32% off Corsair PC parts and peripherals
If you’ve been looking for a new gaming headset, keyboard, mouse or monitor, Corsair is currently running a sale on PC parts and peripherals. You can even save on RAM, fans, liquid cooling systems and PC cases if your setup needs an upgrade.
Here are some of our top sale picks:
- Corsair iCUE Link RGB Magnetic Dome Single Fan – now $68 (down from $89)
- Corsair Max Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset – now $179 (down from $279)
- Corsair RM750e Fully Modular Low-Noise ATX Power Supply – now $135 (down from $169)
- Corsair Scimitar Elite RGB Wireless MMO Gaming Mouse – now $195 (down from $239)
Shop all of Corsair’s deals here.
Image credit: TP-Link
