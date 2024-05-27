Star Wars: The Acolyte Gets Rave First Reactions

Live-action Star Wars is back in a big, big way. Thursday night, Lucasfilm and Disney held their big premiere for Star Wars: The Acolyte, the latest Disney+ show set in a galaxy far, far away and, so far, it sounds like people really, really like it.

io9 was lucky enough to snag a seat at the Los Angeles event and watch the first two episodes of the eight-episode series. And, well, we loved it. While pretty much every Star Wars movie or show that’s come out since 1977 has required some knowledge of previous characters or lore, all The Acolyte requires you to know is it’s Star Wars. Know the Force? Know the Jedi? Great, you’re ready to rock.

Beyond that, you’re presented with a very simple, very accessible, character-driven almost crime procedural about a Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) who tracks down his old apprentice (Amandla Stenberg) because she may, or may not, have murdered a fellow Jedi. No one is good, no one is bad, anyone can live, anyone can die, it’s just a cool story anyone can jump right into. There’s obviously much, much more than that but that’s the basic episode one set up.

Below, read a slew of early reactions to the show from press and influencers and discover the world for yourself on June 4 when The Acolyte debuts on Disney+.

Beholden to nothing except being “Star Wars,” #TheAcolyte soars.



It’s an interesting, fun, character driven mystery with real stakes that you care about bolstered by all the fixings that make it Star Wars.



Saw the first two episodes and LOVED THEM. pic.twitter.com/XY29LSVcfX — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 24, 2024

I’ve seen four episodes of #TheAcolyte and, thus far, it’s a *very* big winner. The cast of characters, the heavy emphasis on practical effects, the stunts, how they’re exploring what it means to be a Force-user and how the Jedi Order operates — it’s all working quite well for… pic.twitter.com/l8SVNTvSEG — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) May 24, 2024

Star Wars: #TheAcolyte is filled with mystery and darkness that delves deep into new and diverse depths of the galaxy. I’ve seen 4 eps and dig the sinister story it’s steadily setting up. BIG potential in this era. Carrie-Anne Moss with a lightsaber doing Force-Fu is PERFECTION. pic.twitter.com/KRX44P9rcr — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) May 24, 2024

Saw the first two episodes of #TheAcolyte — I loved that it felt so much like classic @starwars while at the same time feeling new, fresh and different from anything we’ve seen before. The action felt movie-level. So excited to see more! pic.twitter.com/lkOC5IPm4S — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) May 24, 2024

I’ve waited so long for #TheAcolyte, and I cannot believe how much it’s living up to my expectations. I loved the first two eps! It’s so exciting to see a new (well, old) era explored in live-action. Leslye Headland did a dynamite job fleshing out these characters. I’m obsessed! pic.twitter.com/9Ldlg6szt1 — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) May 24, 2024

#TheAcolyte is the force-sensitive version of Andor. The cast is stellar, the writing of each episode is jam packed. Practical sets and amazing costumes, as well as sfx work make every location feel lived in, while having an emotional throughline to keep it focused. pic.twitter.com/xYuaQiEJxc — Jorgie Rodriguez (they/them) (@BaguetteReviews) May 24, 2024

Then first two episodes of #theacolyte are a #starwars homage to classic Shaw Brothers movies while also opening new doors to the larger universe. The characters are fun and the action is great. This show has a lot of promise. Super excited to see where it goes. pic.twitter.com/A71tit0NMR — F.J. DeSanto (@FJDesanto) May 24, 2024

#TheAcolyte is a refreshing Star Wars story.



A new roster of live-action characters feels fresh, yet very much still in the Galaxy we know. Amandla Stenberg is great, Lee Jung-jae as Master Sol is one of my new favorites. Solid twists, too.



I really enjoyed the first 4 eps. pic.twitter.com/YlZvMcxTiw — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) May 24, 2024

#TheAcolyte is a blend of murder mystery with Star Wars charm. 4 episodes in, and it’s clear that this new timeline will add to the lore of the galaxy in BIG ways. The Kung Fu force fighting is MAGICAL! JJ as Sol is the COOLEST Jedi since QUI GON! Can’t wait to see where it goes pic.twitter.com/STbdMUBbFS — Justin Lawrence | Geekcentric (@helloimjlaw) May 24, 2024

#TheAcolyte fantastic! It captures everything that is great about classic #StarWars while feeling new and unique. The fight scenes are phenomenal and the visuals are stunning. With an intriguing mystery and a top notch cast this is a show every Star Wars fan needs to watch! pic.twitter.com/Tgj7K8y5O4 — Caitlin Tyrrell (@caitlin_tyrrell) May 24, 2024

WOW — saw the first two episodes of #TheAcolyte and they’re SO GOOD. The action is 💯, the world building is 💯, and the SFX are 💯. It’s cinematic! We are both so obsessed with Master Sol. Can’t wait for the rest! — Skytalkers 💫 (@skytalkerspod) May 24, 2024

I’ve seen 4 eps of #TheAcolyte, & it is the freaking amazing. This is a whole new story that we know nothing abt. The story is so compelling. Amandla Stenberg & Lee Jung-Jae shine in their roles. Amazing chemistry. The fight choreo is epic. It leaves you wanting more. — Laura ลอร’า 劳拉 🍥 (@lsirikul) May 24, 2024

