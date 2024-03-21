The Acolyte’s First Trailer Plunges Star Wars Into Twilight

Star Wars’ next live-action project is one of its most ambitious yet—a series that will bring a previously unexplored era to the small screen, and with it darkness. The Acolyte, a story that will foretell the downfall of the Jedi Order from its highest highs and examine the rise of the Dark Side, is nearly here, and we finally have a look at its sinister heart.

Lucasfilm and Disney have released the very first trailer for Leslye Headland’s The Acolyte, the first live-action adaptation of Star Wars’ prequel-prequel era, the High Republic. Although early footage was shown to fans last year at Star Wars Celebration Europe, this is the first time the rest of the world gets to see the show in action—and its telling of how the light of the Jedi slowly but surely begins to fade in the years before the prequel trilogy.

Starring Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae as a Jedi master investigating a shockingly violent crime spree, The Acolyte will see the Jedi cross paths with a mysterious, deadly foe from his past (played by Amandla Stenberg)—and uncover that the Jedi’s most ancient of enemies is sowing the seeds not just for its return, but the downfall of all the Jedi Order and Republic hold dears.

The series also stars Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson (bringing the High Republic novel character Vernestra Rwoh to live-action for the first time), Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo (following in his Chewbacca-shaped footsteps as the Wookiee Jedi Master Kelnacca), and Carrie-Anne Moss.

The Acolyte begins streaming on Disney+ June 4.

