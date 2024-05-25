The Acolyte’s Cast Is So Ready to Share Their New Take on Star Wars

It goes without saying that Star Wars fans are extremely excited for The Acolyte, which arrives on Disney+ June 4 to reveal a Jedi-centric crime tale set a century before The Phantom Menace. A new behind the scenes video reveals that The Acolyte’s cast has equal levels of excitement about the series.

Carrie-Anne Moss is stoked to play a Jedi. Amandla Stenberg is stoked that she got to do a fight scene with Matrix legend Moss. Dafne Keen can’t even put into words the feeling of getting to hold a lightsaber for the first time. Lee Jung-jae, meanwhile, is still trying to keep his cool about being inStar Wars.

The Acolyte | Creating the Acolyte | Streaming June 4 on Disney+ The Acolyte | Creating the Acolyte | Streaming June 4 on Disney+

“I’m so excited for fans to see the show,” Stenberg adds. It’s mutual, Mae! Created by Leslye Headland (Russian Doll), The Acolyte also stars Manny Jacinto, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, and Joonas Sutotamo. And the wait to experience this intriguing new piece of Star Wars is nearly over: The Acolyte arrives with a two-episode premiere June 4 on Disney+.

Need more entertainment? Pedestrian Television has launched on 9Now where you can watch iconic TV series like Just Shoot Me, cult classic movies like Fright Night, and homegrown content like Eternal Family. Watch all that and more for free, 24/7 on 9Now.