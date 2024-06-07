The Best EOFY 2024 NBN Deals, Including TPG, Optus and More

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

You know what they say, new financial year, new NBN plan. If you’ve been on the hunt for a faster internet connection and/or want to lower your monthly bill, now is your chance to pick up a cheap NBN plan thanks to these EOFY deals. Keep in mind that the majority of these deals will end on June 30, so you’ve got just under a month to make a decision.

Here are the best EOFY sales that you can grab for NBN plans.

Aussie Broadband EOFY 2024 NBN deals

If you’ve been looking to jump to a faster NBN plan but haven’t been able to validate it financially, Aussie Broadband’s EOFY NBN deals could be what you’re looking for.

Aussie Broadband is running an offer where you can pick up its NBN 250 plan for $99 per month for the first 12 months you’re connected, and then $119 per month after that. The provider also has a similar 12-month-long deal for its NBN 1000 plan, where you’ll pay $109 per month, and then $129 per month after the discount period ends.

In terms of typical evening speeds, Aussie Broadband is reporting 245Mbps for its NBN 250 plan and 600Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan. To get either of these offers, you’ll need to use the promo code EOFY240.

You can also save on an NBN 100 plan, with Aussie Broadband knocking off $10 per month for the first year of your connection. That means you’ll be paying $85 per month for an NBN 100 plan for your first 12 months, and $95 per month after that. Aussie is reporting typical evening speeds of 98Mbps. You’ll need to use the promo code EOFY120.

All of Aussie Broadband’s EOFY deals are available until June 30.

You can read more about Aussie Broadband’s EOFY NBN sales here.

iiNet EOFY 2024 NBN deals

During iiNet’s EOFY sale, you can save $10 per month for the first six months of your connection. This offer is available until July 2 across all of the internet provider’s NBN plans.

Kogan EOFY 2024 NBN deals

If you sign up for any of Kogan’s NBN plans between now and June 30, you’ll be able to save $10 per month for the first six months of your connection

In terms of the best value, Kogan’s NBN 50 plan will now be $58.90 per month (down from $68.90), while its NBN 100 plan is $68.90 per month (down from $78.90). For download speeds, Kogan is reporting a congestion-free 50Mbps for its NBN 50 plan, and 90Mbps for its NBN 100 plan.

Optus EOFY 2024 NBN deals

For Optus‘ EOFY sale, you can save between $120 to $180 over the first six months of your connection. The size of your discount will depend on which NBN plan you pick up.

Optus’ best EOFY offer is for its NBN 250 plan, which is now $89 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $119 per month after the deal period ends. Optus is reporting typical download speeds of 245Mbps.

However, it’s worth noting that if you join any of Optus’ NBN plans, you’ll need to stay connected for at least 36 months, or you’ll incur a modem return fee. This is a one-off payment that works out to be $8.50 per remaining month (to a total of $306).

You can read more about Optus’ EOFY NBN sales here.

TPG EOFY 2024 NBN deals

If you’re a new customer, TPG will cover one month’s plan fees, regardless of which NBN tier you go with. That means you can save yourself between $79.99 to $104.99.

On top of this free month, TPG is also offering a discount for its NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $79.99 per month for the first six months, and then $89.99 per month after that. TPG is reporting typical evening speeds of 97Mbps.

TPG’s EOFY deals are available until July 2.

Vodafone EOFY 2024 NBN deals

Compared to the other EOFY deals listed here, Vodafone’s offers aren’t very impressive. The internet provider is offering $5 off per month for the first five months of your plan.

However, if you already have a mobile plan with Vodafone, you can save an extra $10 every month when you bundle in one of the provider’s NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans – or an extra $5 for its NBN 50 plan.

This EOFY deal is available until July 1.

