AREA15 Is the Gateway to Immersive Entertainment in Las Vegas

Summer in Las Vegas may be known for day clubs and nightlife on the strip for those 21 and over seeking a good time, but a new kind of fantastical destination of immersive experiences is growing out of AREA15.

The entertainment district just off the beaten path adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip is flourishing into a world-renowned hub for immersive and interactive entertainment that’s a little Blade Runner by way of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. io9 recently caught up with AREA15 CEO Winston Fisher to chat about the futuristic, multi-versal elevated Discovery Zone—which transforms some of the wildest concepts in genre into a real playground. There’s sci-fi realms at Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart, while across the lot there’s a boozy trip back in time to any lit fan’s dream wandering among the sideshows and music at Lost Spirits. And coming soon, Universal Studios Parks and Resorts is set to open up a year-round Halloween Horror Nights haunt for those of us who live spooky season every day.

Here’s a gallery of AREA15 and what Fisher plans for its future.

AREA15 | Secret Garden

Image: AREA15

AREA15 opened in 2020 and has managed to quickly become a draw for tourists seeking a little something different than the usual Vegas fare—but it doesn’t mean to step on the toes of the legendary Strip. As Fisher showed us around the venue as it was prepping for its fantasy EDM festival Secret Garden, he explained how the entertainment district came to fruition, “We had this idea that the future was experiences where you put a creative overlay of a brand that stands for something, that then has amazing food and beverage, competitive socializing, Meow Wolf, and these art experiences. And it’s all under this idea that there’s really a storytelling company at the heart of it—like AREA15, born out of the story of a secret government agency that actually does not exist.”

AREA15 | Secret Garden

Image: AREA15

He continued, “Because it’s more than just a building, it’s this idea that, again, that we could curate something that would be needed for the 21st century. Our business tagline is ‘spectator to participant,’ and that’s a really important component. Many things are spectator, everything is meant to be participatory here.” This includes, Fisher noted, immersive music festivals, intimate participatory experiences like Lost Spirits’ Houdini-era haunted seance, and beyond—which includes that recently announced deal with Universal Studios Parks and Resorts. “We get Lost Spirits and actually have some really cool plans for just further activating the space and then Universal. The goal is to be the world’s largest immersive entertainment district of really spectacle, wonder, and best in class content.”

AREA15 Future | Universal Studios Horror Nights

Image: AREA15

“Universal is coming—they are world class in everything they touch. I have a Halloween Horror Nights cup in my house. I like to drink memories!” Fisher fanboyed, and we could relate as fellow Horror Nights fans. “With Universal, we have 300,000 square feet that in some sense, we’ve already broken ground. We’re actually already started demoing buildings and everything. Whatever they’re going to call it—it’s inspired by Halloween Horror Nights.”

AREA15 | Seance at Lost Spirits Distillery

Image: AREA15

“Area 15 is has always been motivated by storytelling going wide. And like a Meow Wolf goes deep, Lost Spirits goes deep,” he described, noting how each experience is meant to bring in all sorts of folks. It’s not just for adults; there’s kid-friendly activities like Wink World and Meow Wolf, and AREA51’s team has further plans to bring a varied audience into the interactive experience space. “We want to do a hotel, but it’s more like, ‘what would it feel like to stay in AREA15?’ And there can be story that we bring in, but it’s a story you get to choose to engage in.”

AREA15 | Lost Spirits Distillery

Image: AREA15

The approach that makes AREA15 a must-do on every visit to Vegas—instead of a one and done like most tourist attractions—is that there’s always something different to experience. “We didn’t take the easy way. We took the hard way, which is constant programing, constant evolution,” Fisher said. “We curate as much to corporate business [which] is really powerful because companies come through and they want fun experiences. They can go to cocktail parties but they want to be in this environment. We’re doing Secret Garden tonight, and then we’ll have somebody’s wedding and then we’ll have UFC.”

AREA15 | Meow Wolf Omega Mart

Image: Sabina Graves/Gizmodo

He continued, “I really love creating programing into design and into [something that’s] not just physical space, it’s space that has to be alive and active. Then there’s the spectacle of going to nightclubs and or like the running of the bulls. I like spectacle and wonder—P.T. Barnum going to the circus.”

AREA15 | Wink World

There’s definitely that energy here, but instead it the circus coming to town it’s like you go into AREA15 and it’s a whole new experience every time. “It’s this idea that there’s an energy and you have infuse that energy into physical design when you’re planning it from the very beginning. And that’s what really excites me. How do you how do you create this storytelling spectacle? It’s like getting lost in Dungeons & Dragons, role playing games, and going to Disney.”

And we can’t wait to go back and see what’s new! For more information about AREA15 check out the official website.