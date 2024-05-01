Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.
If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.
Get up to 36% off Amazon devices
If you’re looking to upgrade your smart home setup, the first thing you should get is a smart hub. It connects all your devices and lets you control them by voice. There’s currently a sale on Amazon where you can save up to 30 per cent off select Echo hubs.
You can also get up to 36 per cent off Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi routers and Ring security cameras if you need to boost your internet connection or want to keep an eye on things at home.
Here’s what’s on sale:
- Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi router – now $109.99 (down from $149.99)
- Amazon eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router – now $184.99 (down from $249.99)
- Amazon eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 router – now $244.99 (down from $349.99)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) – now $69 (down from $99)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) with Clock – now $89 (down from $119)
- Echo Hub – now $269 (down from $329)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) – now $89 (down from $119)
- Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) – now $79 (down from $99)
Get up to 41% off ELEGOO 3D printing products
If you’ve been thinking about investing in a new 3D printer, or you want to find out what all the fuss is about, there’s currently a sale on ELEGOO 3D printers and accessories.
You can pick up a printer, resin, filament, and even a washing station on sale, so whether you’re planning on making tabletop gaming miniatures, art, or even furniture and decor, you can nab a bargain.
- ELEGOO Saturn 3 Ultra MSLA Resin 3D Printer – now $588.18 (down from $814.99)
- ELEGOO Mars 4 Ultra MSLA Resin 3D Printer – now $318.73 (down from $441.99)
- ELEGOO Neptune 4 Pro FDM 3D Printer – now $348.49 (down from $409.99)
- ELEGOO ABS-Like Photopolymer 3D Printer Resin (Grey, 1000g) – now $35.67 (down from $59.99)
- ELEGOO 8K Water Washable Photopolymer 3D Printer Resin (Space Grey, 1000g) – now $48.77 (down from $79.99)
- ELEGOO Water Washable Photopolymer 3D Printer Resin (Ceramic Grey, 500g) – now $21.39 (down from $35.99)
- ELEGOO Mercury Plus 2 in 1 Washing and Curing Station – now $108.35 (down from $169.99)
- ELEGOO Mercury X Washing and Curing Station Bundle – now $183.58 (down from $269.99)
- ELEGOO Mini Filter with Activated Carbon Filter (2-pack) – now $27.98 (down from $39.99)
Shop the full ELEGOO sale here.
Save on TP-Link routers
If you’re looking to give your internet connection a boost, or maybe you want to kill your current Wi-Fi dead zones, then a new router is a good investment.
You can currently save on routers by TP-Link, with up to 43 per cent off select devices across the range.
Here are our picks:
- TP-Link AC2100 Dual Band Wireless Gigabit VDSL/ADSL Modem Router – now $191 (down from $239)
- TP-Link 4G+ Cat6 Router – now $214.50 (down from $249)
- TP-Link AX6000 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $329 (down from $349)
- TP-Link AX1800 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Router – now $108 (down from $129)
- TP-Link DECO E4 AC1200 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi Router (3-pack) – now $125.90 (down from $169)
Shop all of TP-Link’s routers here.
Save on Dreame robot vacuums and mops
Dreame has a huge range of sleek-looking robot vacuums and mops, which are great options for any home. If you’ve been thinking of investing in a robovac to help you out around the house, they’re currently on sale with up to $900 off.
Here are the discounts:
- Dreame D9 Max Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $399 (down from $699)
- Dreame D10s Plus Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $699 (down from $1,299)
- Dreame L10 Prime Self Cleaning Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $999 (down from $1,899)
- Dreame L10s Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop -now $1,499 (down from $1,799)
Get up to 43% off Samsung SSDs, USBs and micro SDs
There’s no such thing as having too much digital storage. Whether you’re looking for a new internal or external SSD for your PC, a USB drive to transfer files quickly, or a micro SD for your smaller devices, you can currently save on a huge range of Samsung memory and storage options thanks to this sale on Amazon Australia.
Here are our top picks:
- Samsung Portable T7 SSD (1TB) – now $159 (down from $299)
- Samsung Portable T7 SSD (2TB) – now $279.49 (down from $479)
- Samsung Portable T7 Shield SSD (1TB) – now $200 (down from $299)
- Samsung Portable T7 Shield SSD (2TB) – now $348 (down from $499)
- Samsung Portable T7 Shield SSD (4TB) – now $649 (down from $899)
- Samsung Portable T9 SSD (2TB) – now $387.50 (down from $519)
- Samsung Portable T9 SSD (4TB) – now $671.70 (down from $969)
You can shop the full Samsung memory and storage sale here.
Save on select Philips kitchen and home appliances
This week, Amazon is running a sale on a range of kitchen and home appliances for Philips Brand Week. During this sale, you can save on Philips air fryers, multicookers, coffee machines, garment steamers and more.
Here are our top sale picks:
- Philips Air Humidifier 2000 Series – now $189 (down from $249)
- Philips Series 3000i Connected Air Purifier – now $499 (down from $699)
- Philips Series 5000 2-in-1 Air Purifier and Dehumidifier – now $701 (down from $999)
- Philips 7000 Series Airfryer Combi XXL – now $539 (down from $749)
- Philips EasyTouch Stand Steamer – now $179 (down from $189)
- Philips PerfectCare PowerLife Steam Iron – now $98 (down from $139)
- Philips Series 2200 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine – now $619 (down from $899)
- Philips Viva Collection All-in-One Multicooker – now $148 (down from $249)
Lead image credit: Amazon
