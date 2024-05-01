Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We love a tech deal, friends. Lucky for us, there are plenty of them around at all times.

If you love a red-hot deal as much as us, we’ve rounded up our top picks below. We’ll update this list fairly regularly, so be sure to check in often.

Get up to 36% off Amazon devices

Image: Amazon

If you’re looking to upgrade your smart home setup, the first thing you should get is a smart hub. It connects all your devices and lets you control them by voice. There’s currently a sale on Amazon where you can save up to 30 per cent off select Echo hubs.

You can also get up to 36 per cent off Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi routers and Ring security cameras if you need to boost your internet connection or want to keep an eye on things at home.

Here’s what’s on sale:

Shop the full sale here.

Get up to 41% off ELEGOO 3D printing products

Image: ELEGOO

If you’ve been thinking about investing in a new 3D printer, or you want to find out what all the fuss is about, there’s currently a sale on ELEGOO 3D printers and accessories.

You can pick up a printer, resin, filament, and even a washing station on sale, so whether you’re planning on making tabletop gaming miniatures, art, or even furniture and decor, you can nab a bargain.

Shop the full ELEGOO sale here.

Save on TP-Link routers

Image: TP-Link

If you’re looking to give your internet connection a boost, or maybe you want to kill your current Wi-Fi dead zones, then a new router is a good investment.

You can currently save on routers by TP-Link, with up to 43 per cent off select devices across the range.

Here are our picks:

Shop all of TP-Link’s routers here.

Save on Dreame robot vacuums and mops

Image: Dreame

Dreame has a huge range of sleek-looking robot vacuums and mops, which are great options for any home. If you’ve been thinking of investing in a robovac to help you out around the house, they’re currently on sale with up to $900 off.

Here are the discounts:

Shop the Dreame store here.

Get up to 43% off Samsung SSDs, USBs and micro SDs

Image: Samsung

There’s no such thing as having too much digital storage. Whether you’re looking for a new internal or external SSD for your PC, a USB drive to transfer files quickly, or a micro SD for your smaller devices, you can currently save on a huge range of Samsung memory and storage options thanks to this sale on Amazon Australia.

Here are our top picks:

You can shop the full Samsung memory and storage sale here.

Save on select Philips kitchen and home appliances

Image: Philips

This week, Amazon is running a sale on a range of kitchen and home appliances for Philips Brand Week. During this sale, you can save on Philips air fryers, multicookers, coffee machines, garment steamers and more.

Here are our top sale picks:

Lead image credit: Amazon