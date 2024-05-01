Use The Force To Nab One Of These Star Wars LEGO Sets While They’re On Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, and also, the 25th anniversary of the first ever Star Wars LEGO set. So, of course, what better way to celebrate this intergalactic milestone than getting some Star Wars LEGO while it’s on sale.

The best thing about these LEGO sets is that you can pretend you’re a kid again. You know, 25 years ago, when you got your first LEGO Star Wars set and your back didn’t ache when you sat on the floor.

Anyway, the reason these LEGO sets are on sale is because May 4 – AKA Star Wars Day – is coming up soon. Amazon Australia and LEGO are both running sales, with the former offering up to 37 per cent off select Star Wars sets. LEGO is offering exclusive discounts to Insiders members, along with gifts for any purchases of $65 and over.

So whether you’re celebrating May the Fourth, or Revenge of the Fifth, here are our favourite LEGO sets.

The best Star Wars LEGO sales in Australia

LEGO Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama

Image: LEGO

LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle

Image: LEGO

LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet

Image: LEGO

LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest

Image: LEGO

LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama

Image: LEGO

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2

Image: LEGO

LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser

Image: LEGO

LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Tantive IV

Image: LEGO

LEGO Star Wars Chewbacca

Image: LEGO

LEGO Insiders deals

If you have a LEGO Insiders membership, you’ll also be able to access these sales directly through the website. If you don’t have a membership, you can sign up for free.

Image credit: LEGO