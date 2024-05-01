Use The Force To Nab One Of These Star Wars LEGO Sets While They’re On Sale

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace, and also, the 25th anniversary of the first ever Star Wars LEGO set. So, of course, what better way to celebrate this intergalactic milestone than getting some Star Wars LEGO while it’s on sale.
The best thing about these LEGO sets is that you can pretend you’re a kid again. You know, 25 years ago, when you got your first LEGO Star Wars set and your back didn’t ache when you sat on the floor.
Anyway, the reason these LEGO sets are on sale is because May 4 – AKA Star Wars Day – is coming up soon. Amazon Australia and LEGO are both running sales, with the former offering up to 37 per cent off select Star Wars sets. LEGO is offering exclusive discounts to Insiders members, along with gifts for any purchases of $65 and over.
So whether you’re celebrating May the Fourth, or Revenge of the Fifth, here are our favourite LEGO sets.
The best Star Wars LEGO sales in Australia
LEGO Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama
LEGO Star Wars Ahsoka Tano’s T-6 Jedi Shuttle
LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet
LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest
LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama
LEGO Star Wars R2-D2
LEGO Star Wars Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser
LEGO Star Wars: A New Hope Tantive IV
LEGO Star Wars Chewbacca
LEGO Insiders deals
If you have a LEGO Insiders membership, you’ll also be able to access these sales directly through the website. If you don’t have a membership, you can sign up for free.
- LEGO Star Wars Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor – now $129.99 (down from $159.99)
- LEGO Star Wars New Republic E-Wing vs. Shin Hati’s Starfighter – now $134.99 (down from $169.99)
- LEGO Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter (UCS) – now $294.99 (down from $369.99)
- LEGO Star Wars Yavin 4 Rebel Base – now $209.99 (down from $259.99)
Image credit: LEGO
