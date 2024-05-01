The HFC Speed Boost for NBN 1000 Has Kicked Off, so Here Are the Cheapest Plans

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Early last month, we covered the NBN Co’s announcement that it’d be removing the download cap for Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections on May 1. Well, the day is finally here and it looks like a few internet providers are already reporting increased typical evening speeds for their respective NBN 1000 plans.

NBN 1000 is still the fastest NBN speed tier available, and it’s also the most expensive, with the average full price of a plan sitting in the range of $120 to $130 per month. However, some internet providers are offering introductory discounts for new customers, which will allow you to nab a speedy NBN 1000 plan at a cheaper price. In some cases, you’ll be paying under $100 for the first six months of your connection.

If you’re looking to get an ultrafast internet connection without paying a high price, here are the cheapest NBN 1000 plans that are currently available.

These are the cheapest NBN 1000 plans

Southern Phone currently has the cheapest NBN 1000 plan going at $95 per month. This price will last for the first six months of your plan, before increasing to the standard rate of $105 per month – which is still fairly cheap when compared to other full-price plans in this speed tier. Southern Phone is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 650Mbps.

Thanks to the recent speed boost, Swoop is offering the fastest NBN 1000 plan with typical download speeds of 975Mbps. You’ll pay $99 per month for the first six months you’re connected with the provider before it takes a sharp increase to $139 per month. This offer is available until May 14.

Optus has the next fastest NBN 1000 plan, with typical download speeds of 780Mbps. You’ll pay $119 per month for the first six months you’re with Optus, but the price increases to $149 per month after that. You’ll also need to stay connected for at least 36 months, or you’ll be required to pay a modem fee. This is calculated as $8.50 per remaining month (to a total of $306).

If you’re after another fast and cheap option, Superloop has the third fastest NBN 1000 plan, with typical evening speeds of 750Mbps. In terms of pricing, Superloop will set you back $99 per month for the first six months of your connection, and then $109 per month thereafter. Even without the discount, this is still one of the cheapest options you can get.

As an extra incentive to stick around, Superloop is also offering a free Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi router if you stay with the provider for 18 months. However, if you leave Superloop before those 18 months elapse, you’ll need to pay a clawback fee for the router that’s equal to $8 per remaining month (to a total of $144).

Telstra has the next fastest NBN 1000 plan with typical download speeds of 700Mbps. However, this plan is priced at a flat rate of $170, making it the most expensive plan in this speed tier.

If you’re after another cheap option, TPG is reporting typical evening speeds of 671Mbps for its NBN 1000 plan. The provider is offering its plan for a flat rate of $104.99 per month, but if you’re a new customer you can get your first month for free if you sign up by July 2. Even without this introductory offer, TPG’s plan is still well below the average price for this speed tier.

It’s also worth noting that all of these plans mentioned above are contract-free – apart from the modem clawback fees. So if you want to avoid paying full price for an NBN 1000 connection, you’re able to make the jump to a different plan or provider without any hassle. In fact, we recommend changing your NBN provider every six months.

Check your NBN connection

Before you sign up for an NBN 1000 plan you’ll need to ensure that you have a connection that supports it. NBN 1000 connections are still limited to FTTP and HFC addresses – so if you don’t have one of those, then you’re out of luck. If you aren’t sure which type of NBN connection you have, you can follow Gizmodo Australia’s guide to checking here.

