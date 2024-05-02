Everywhere You Can Buy a Steam Deck in Australia

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While there isn’t an official way to purchase Valve’s Steam Deck in Australia or New Zealand, that doesn’t mean you still can’t buy one.

The standard and OLED Steam Decks are both available through a few third-party suppliers, which are mostly online marketplaces such as Kogan, Catch and MyDeal. While JB Hi-Fi New Zealand is selling the Steam Deck, it isn’t available through the retailer’s Australian branch.

If you’ve been looking to pick up Valve’s handheld PC, here’s everywhere in Australia where you can currently buy the Steam Deck and the Steam Deck OLED. If you’re concerned about how grey imports are covered by Australian consumer laws, we’ve also included a brief explainer of what protections you’re entitled to.

What are your consumer rights when buying an import Steam Deck?

The Steam Decks available through these third-party sellers are known as “grey imports”, as they aren’t officially licensed for sale in Australia. Gizmodo Australia contacted the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to find out what protections consumers are entitled to when purchasing these grey imports.

According to a spokesperson from the ACCC,

“If there is a consumer guarantee problem with a grey import product, the seller is responsible for providing a solution to the consumer. The seller can’t refuse to help the consumer or tell them to contact the manufacturer or any local authorised sellers of the product.”

“However, if the product comes with a manufacturer’s warranty, the warranty may not apply in Australia. Check the terms and conditions of the warranty to see whether grey imports are covered.”

There’s also a high chance that you’ll get a Steam Deck that is packaged with a non-Australia charging plug. It pays to give the listing a full look over before purchasing the handheld console, as this seems to vary from seller to seller. You may need to purchase a wall socket adapter.

Where can you buy the Steam Deck in Australia?

Image: Valve/Gizmodo Australia

Amazon Australia

Big W Market

Catch

Dick Smith

The Gamesmen

JB Hi-Fi (New Zealand only)

Kogan

MyDeal

You can read Gizmodo’s review of the Valve Steam Deck here.

Image: Valve/Gizmodo Australia