Ryan Gosling Brings the Kenergy in His Barbie Movie Power Ballad

The wait for Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s Barbie movie is almost over and we can hardly wait. We just got a preview of Ryan Gosling’s musical moment—“Just Ken,” which will be featured on Barbie: The Album—to obsess over until July 21.

In Barbie, Ken lives for Barbie (Robbie) to just look at him on her adventures in Barbieland. They’re supposed to be boyfriend and girlfriend, right? But to her “he’s just Ken,” and she’d rather just have girls night with the other Barbies. The pure dynamic of this one-sided tension is hilariously played by Gosling from the looks of the trailer, and in this clip we see it all come to a head in his “I want” musical moment. Watch and listen as Gosling shows off his voice, last heard in La La Land and sorely missed by Dead Man’s Bones fans (his spooky haunted crooner side-band).

Just Ken Exclusive

It’s giving big musical Fosse Broadway number and 80s power ballad. It’s so camp and we need more. Thankfully, we’re less than two weeks from witnessing Barbie take over the world with a Ken army.

Ryan Gosling’s “Just Ken” will be featured on Barbie: The Album, due out when Barbie opens July 21.