The Exorcist: Believer’s First Trailer Is Full of Creepy Kids and Old Haunts

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before, but David Gordon Green and Blumhouse are reviving an iconic horror franchise with a fresh reboot-sequel saga that tells a new re-treading of classic ground but doesn’t quite cast away a history of messy sequels. Oh, and this time it’s The Exorcist rather than Halloween.

Blumhouse has just dropped the first trailer for The Exorcist: Believer, Green’s new take on the legendary horror film that brings its tale of demonic possession to the modern day. Set in the wake of two young girls going missing, Believer follow’s concerned parent Leslie Odom Jr. as he discovers that his daughter and her best friend haven’t exactly returned from their strange disappearance entirely alone.

THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER | Official Trailer

The good news for him is that it turns out he knows someone who knows someone who has a great history with creepy kids being possessed by Pazuzu: none other than Chris MacNeil, as Ellen Burstyn reprises her role from the 1973 original.

Like we said, it’s all very modern Halloween trilogy—and given the trajectory of those movies, it’s going to be very interesting to see how doing a similar take for The Exorcist will play out. We’ll find out more when The Exorcist: Believer hits theaters in time for spooky season on October 13.

