Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Musical Episode Songs, Ranked

Strange New Worlds’ musical episode dropped last week, giving us a wonderful, all-singing all-dancing hour of Star Trek. But now that we’ve had a chance to give the Enterprise crew’s showtunes a few repeat listens, we’re ready to declare which hit the high notes and which should’ve been left on the cutting room floor.

Of course, as we’re going to discuss the songs and their context in the episode, if you’ve not yet seen “Subspace Rhapsody” consider this your final curtain call…

10) “Connect to Your Truth”

Una and Lieutenant Kirk are a fascinating pairing for a musical number, but this song is maybe the only real duff note in the whole episode, unfortunately. It’s just a bit too… twee, which is awkward for two characters who are anything but twee. Oddly, it’s a song that feels more about being in a musical in a fake way, rather than the actual songs in the soundtrack about being in a musical.

9) “Keeping Secrets”

Giving La’an and Una a song together makes a ton of sense—they’re consistently one of the more explored relationships on the show, and putting it through Una’s perspective lets her reflect on her own journey this season that puts a warm lens on her connection to La’an. It’s just a little sedate for a song that’s meant to be imploring people to trust each other and not be so guarded, never quite getting to the moment it wants to build to as an emotional release.

8) “Private Conversation”

The real shame here is that this doesn’t go on longer—there’s a great little tit-for-tat in the vibe here between Anson Mount and Melanie Scrofano. It just gets cut off as it’s getting really good, and it’s such a shame… even though Captain Pike appreciates the save.

7) “Strange New Worlds Main Theme (Subspace Rhapsody Version)”

Maybe it’s cheating to put the title theme on here, but hey, they did a special a capella version, so it is technically it’s a new song for the episode! And it’s very good, mostly because the Strange New Worlds theme is already very good.

6) “I’m the X”

Giving Spock a reserved, almost mournful rumination on his relationship with Chapel falling apart is a great idea, especially as this is arguably the turning point in the character’s arc towards the one we know in the original Trek. But it’s also a very Spock song—starting off almost clipped and reserved before he gets to really bare his heart and sing, no longer able to hold his emotions in. The few equation puns in the lyrics are just icing on the cake.

5) “Keep Us Connected”

Celia Rose Gooding is a remarkable vocalist, and they get to really belt out some notes in Uhura’s reflective solo piece about her role as the glue that keeps the Enterprise crew together being their comms officer. Also maybe the first and only time someone in Star Trek is going to sing about their entire family violently exploding in a shuttlecraft accident, and that’s kind of amazing.

4) “I’m Ready”

I would say most of the songs in “Subspace Rhapsody” are great, but Nurse Chapel’s lounge number about realizing she’s willing to put aside her feelings for Spock to pursue her career dreams is where the episode really clicked into place for me. Some great choreography, a great performance by Jess Bush—the moment she sings “If I need to leave you/I won’t fight it” and realizes what she’s just said to Spock is a great little character beat. This one’s got the drama in ways few of the other tracks do.

3) “How Would That Feel”

Christina Chong alongside Gooding is the other really strong vocalist of the cast, and that’s on full display here in this power ballad/I want song. It’s perfect for La’an, this steady build up as she breaks her own walls down to yearn for what she could be if she opened herself to others. And how much she wants to sleep with Jim Kirk, of course.

2) “Status Report”

The first proper song of the episode is one of its best because it’s the only song that actually plays with Star Trek logic and language on the whole soundtrack—pretty much all of the other tracks are emotional, character-driven songs. It’s such a clever way of watching the premise of the episode wrap itself around the characters, as they try to do what any good Star Trek character would do in this situation: investigate and analyze.

And those harmonies at the end? Mwah. Wonderful.

1) “We Are One”

It’s almost unfair to put anything else—the triumphant ensemble piece is the joyous climax of “Subspace Rhapsody” and everyone gets a little moment to shine, as Uhura guides her chorus to freedom. It’s got a little bit of everything, some nice harmonies, a good chance for everyone to get a moment of their own, and some great jokes, especially for Spock getting increasingly grumpy.

Plus, I’m sorry: if you don’t like the boy band Klingon interlude, I don’t know what to tell you. I was right there with Sam Kirk bobbing my head.