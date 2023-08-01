Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Finally Has Official Episode Guides

If you haven’t been to the official Star Wars website in a while, today’s a perfect day to do so. Besides being a place to find excellent Star Wars-themed interviews and videos, it also has a near-encyclopedic database on most of the canon storytelling. So movies, TV shows, animated series, and more almost all have detailed breakdowns of story, implications, characters, etc.

And now that database has finally been updated with the episode guides for Star Wars: Visions Volume 2. The animated anthology debuted to great acclaim back in May but many of the secrets behind each of the shorts have remained just that… until now.

Now, on the official Star Wars site, each of Visions 2‘s nine episodes has its own page that not only breaks down the story, but also includes concept art, Easter eggs, and more. For example, check out these concept images from Aardman’s short, “I Am Your Mother,” which has some cute original trilogy links.

Image: Lucasfilm

Image: Lucasfilm

Want that level of detail for every single episode? Here’s a direct link to each episode’s page.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 1 and Volume 2 are now streaming on Disney+.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.