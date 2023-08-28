Tech News: 5 Things to Know in Australia Today

Good morning, hope you’re keeping well. We’ve got five things to share with you this morning, here they are.

1. ChatGPT but make it enterprise

ChatGPT’s owner, OpenAI, plans on releasing a version of ChatGPT targeted to large businesses, a move that Reuters reckons increases the overlap in what OpenAI and its financial backer Microsoft offers to customers. Per the report, ‘ChatGPT Enterprise’ offers more security, privacy, and higher-speed access to OpenAI’s technology. So far, customers of the enterprise offering include Block and Estee Lauder Companies.

2. Tesla braces for two autopilot court cases

Tesla has certainly been overly ambitious in advertising an Autopilot feature that doesn’t really work, and now it’s facing legal ramifications, x2. The September trial will be in California state court and will focus on a 2019 crash allegedly caused by a Tesla Model 3’s Autopilot, in which the car allegedly struck a tree and burst into flames after veering off a highway in LA. The crash killed the driver, Micah Lee, and his two passengers. The second crash, which also happened in 2019, will be covered in the October trial in a Florida court. The driver of a Tesla Model 3 drove underneath an 18-wheeler that pulled out in front of the car and was killed after the Autopilot allegedly did nothing to stop.

3. UberEats but with AI

Over to Bloomberg now, and it’s reporting that an artificial intelligence chatbot under development at Uber will offer recommendations to food-delivery customers and help them more quickly place orders. Details of the Uber program were discovered inside of code hidden within the UberEats app. According to wording within the code, which is credited by the report as being discovered by developer Stev, when a user launches the chatbot, the software will show a message that says the “AI assistant was designed to help you find relevant restaurant dishes and more.”

4. Rich tech folk buy land

When rich people start buying up land, it’s always fairly disturbing. If and when those same people start telling you that they’re going to use the land to make the world a better place, it’d only be natural to feel certifiably creeped out. Unfortunately, this is what’s been happening in northern California, where some of Silicon Valley’s most prominent bigwigs have snatched up a huge amount of real estate and want to build a new city on it from scratch. The New York Times reports that a mysterious company called Flannery Associates has spent over $US800 million hoovering up massive amounts of farmland in the Solano County region to “convert it into a brand new city that will be built up from nothing”. Sounds gross.

5. Judge cancels Google Play class action status

Back to Bloomberg to end things today and it’s reporting that Google will likely be off the hook for paying damages to 21 million users in the U.S. who claim in an antitrust lawsuit they were overcharged in the company’s app marketplace. Per the report, a federal judge has retracted a ruling that gave them class-action status. The ruling, which is yet to be finalised, would dramatically reduce potential damages over claims that Google Play abuses its control over Android mobile applications. As Bloomberg notes, the consumer dispute is part of a sweeping antitrust fight that also includes complaints filed by attorneys general of almost three dozen states, Epic Games Inc. and Match Group Inc. over Google Play store policies.

See ya tomorrow!