Here’s How You Can Save Dollarydoos by Changing NBN Providers Every 6 Months

Most internet providers now offer contract-free month-to-month plans, so if you’re looking to save on your NBN bill, you can change ISPs every six months. By doing this, you can take advantage of the six-month introductory periods offered by most providers and save yourself a pretty penny.

If you’re looking to keep your internet bill as low as possible, we’ve gone and rounded up the providers with the best introductory offers for NBN 50 and 100. We also have a few tips on how to switch ISPs and what to do with your modem.

Best NBN 50 introductory offers

Kogan currently has the cheapest NBN 50 plan going right now where you’ll pay $58.90 per month for the first three months, then $68.90 per month after that. While Kogan might have a shorter introductory period than other providers, it has one of the cheapest full-price plans, as most NBN 50 plans sit around the $80 mark.

Next up is Tangerine. For the first six months you’re with the provider, you’ll pay $59.90 per month, before the price changes back to $79.90 per month.

Then there’s Exetel, which is around a dollar more expensive than Tangerine during the introductory period. You’ll get access to five daily speed boosts per month, which allows you to reach speeds of 100Mbps.

From here, the introductory offers start to creep up in price. Swoop is offering NBN 50 at $64 per month for the first six months. After that the price jumps to $79 per month.

All of these providers are reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps and unlimited data.

Best NBN 100 introductory offers

If you live with gamers or binge watchers, you’ll want to look at getting NBN 100 to satisfy everyone’s entertainment needs.

The cheapest congestion-free NBN 100 plan right now is with Dodo, meaning you’ll get the full 100Mbps when it comes to typical evening speeds. You’ll pay $64 per month for the first six months, after which the price will revert back to $85 per month.

Next up is Tangerine, which is only 90 cents more per month than Dodo during the introductory period. You’ll pay $64.90 for the first six months, then the price will go up to $84.90 per month afterwards, which is slightly cheaper than Dodo in the long run. Tangerine is currently reporting typical evening speeds of 95Mbps though, so you’ll experience some congestion during internet peak hours.

Coming in third place is Southern Phone, which is reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps. It’s also not that much more expensive than Tangerine, setting you back $65 per month for the first six months, then $85 per month after the introductory period.

Exetel is running an NBN 100 deal where you’ll pay $68.99 per month for the first six months, then $84.99 per month afterwards. But, like its NBN 50 plan, you’ll get access to five daily speed boosts per month, allowing you to reach NBN 250 speeds if you have an FTTP or HFC connection.

Exetel is also reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

How to switch NBN providers

If you’re planning on taking advantage of the introductory offers and switching NBN providers every six months, you’ll be pleased to know that switching ISPs is quite simple. You can usually do it by either using the respective provider’s website or making a phone call. Usually, your old and new services will be cancelled and set up within 24 hours, depending on the provider. For some internet providers, it can take up to five days for your new connection to start.

What about my modem?

Some internet providers will include modems in their packages, so you may currently be using a pre-supplied one. If this is the case, you have a few options. Firstly, if you want to keep the modem but change internet providers, you’ll need to make sure it’s paid for in full. If it isn’t, your current provider may make you pay a one-time clawback fee. Secondly, some providers will let you return the modem. Providers will often pay for the return postage, so you likely won’t be out-of-pocket if this is the option you go for.

If you do return your modem, you can either opt-in to get the telco’s provided one, or you can choose to buy your own. If you do get your own, this opens up your options so you can splurge on a modem that has built-in router capabilities, or one that help you get the most from your internet connection.

