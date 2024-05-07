An Apple Deal a Day Helps You Save On the iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, AirPods Pro and More

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Much like Nintendo, Apple is one of those brands that rarely throws massive sales for its products, because it knows people are willing to pay for its laptops or phones, regardless of their premium prices. So when a good Apple deal does roll around, being able to pick up a new Apple Watch, a pair of AirPods, or an iPad while saving yourself a few bucks is always welcome.

A few sales are running at the moment, which include up to $250 off the iPhone 15 series, over $60 off the Apple Watch 9 and 28 per cent off a pair of AirPods Pro. Here are the best Apple deals you can pick up here.

Best AirPods sales

Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia

We’re big fans of the second-generation Airpods Pod – enough so that it’s on our short list of the best wireless noise-cancelling earbuds. The short sell is that the AirPods Pro offer fantastic audio quality with Personalised Spatial Audio, excellent noise-cancellation and a decent battery capacity of six hours. You can read Gizmodo Australia’s review of the AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) here.

Here are the AirPods that are on sale:

Best iPhone sales

Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia

The latest iteration of Apple’s flagship phone series, we probably don’t need to sell it on.

Here’s what’s on sale from the iPhone 15 series:

If buying a new iPhone outright isn’t in your budget, Vodafone is knocking $350 off the iPhone 15, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Best Apple Watch sales

Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia

If you’ve been in the market for a new smartwatch, this sale could be the push you need. In Gizmodo Australia’s review of the Apple Watch 9, we were blown away by the smartwatch. In particular, we were impressed by its incredibly precise tracking abilities for sleep, fitness and health.

If you’re on a tighter budget, the second-generation Apple Watch SE is a good choice, that won’t feel like you’ve compromised on features. You’ll get all of the main Apple Watch features, like monitoring your fitness, heart and sleep.

Here are the Apple Watches that are on sale:

Best iPad sales

Image: Apple/Gizmodo Australia

The ninth-generation iPad was released back in 2021, but if you don’t mind not having the most up-to-date technology, then it’ll get the job done. As far as general-use tablets go, you shouldn’t have many issues if you’re just using it for social media, streaming movies or surfing the internet.

Here are the iPads that are on sale:

You can check out the full range of this Apple sale here.

Image: Florence Ion/Gizmodo