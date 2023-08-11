Twitter’s Office Auction: Here Are the 35 Oddest Pieces of Bird-Themed Junk for Sale

Anyone yearning to model their home living room after the business casual aesthetic of a now-flailing mid-2000s tech startup may finally get their chance. X, the company formerly called Twitter, is clearing house and auctioning off hundreds of: furniture, espresso machines, and plenty of bird-related paraphernalia from its San Francisco headquarters. One deranged buyer might even walk away with the iconic giant blue bird logo placed on the side of the company’s building.

The fire sale, which kicks off on September 12, marks the clearest symbol yet of Elon Musk’s self-defeating mission to rebrand the company X. Items listed, which start at $US25 before bidding begins, include dozens or desks and tables, musical instruments, beer dispensers, wood carvings of birds, lights shaped to look like birds, artistic photographs of birds, paintings of birds on a monotype and, yes, a bird cage. It looks like Musk wasn’t kidding when he recently tweeted, sorry, Xeeted, that the company would “bid adieu to the Twitter brand,” and “all the birds.” Twitter did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request.

If any of this sounds familiar, it’s because the September auction marks the second major Twitter office fire sale in less than a year. The last one, which took place in December, came weeks after Musk axed around 3,7000 employees. That sale included tons of office equipment, a hand-cranked deli meat slicer, and an entire rotisserie chicken contraption. Now, you too can take part in the ravenous gutting of a once iconic brand.

Keep reading to see some of the wackiest items up for sale in what may be Twitter’s final, unglamorous death.

An indoor barn

A messy soup of bird art

Snag a wooden bird-shaped coffee table

The giant bird on the side of Twitter’s building is for sale

Have a massive bird-shaped light illuminate your bedroom

Chill out in bird cage-shaped swinging sofa big enough for an ostrich

A Debbie Fass oil painting of the Obamas, Because Why Not?

Twitter Agamograph “What’s Happening”

Yes, a literal birdcage

Plenty of Hashtag Art for sale

The ultimate collection of Twitter vinyl

Let people know they are entering ‘THE BLUE ROOM’

Oil painting of celebs in Ellen DeGeneres’ 2014 Oscar Selfie

Jam out on a Tweet’s old acoustic guitar

Twitter had a full drum set in their office for some reason

Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners

Jack Dorsey could have jacked into this tube amp

Make bird-like electronic sounds with this synthesizer

Artsy lonely bird photograph by Keith Gidlund

Twitter beer dispenser, sans booze

Photographs of bird watching by Paula McCarthy

Keith Gidlund’s ‘Bird: Chimney & Branches’

Steve McCurry ‘Bird Seller’

A Rick Bartwow illustration of a bird on a monotype

Screenshot: Heritage Global Partners

A deli fridge for all your leftover turkey

Possibly the most useless chairs ever invented

A walnut bar cabinet where Tweeps hid their hard booze

Even Twitter’s podiums were adorned with birds

A coffee table resembling a piece of broken metal

Built-in booths can transform your room into a tech diner

Twitter office pop-up booths

Keyless Lockers

Twitter-branded soda machine

Many espresso machines

How about a Twitter dishwasher?

Walnut wood stool