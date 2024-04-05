Ditch the NBN for a Cheap 5G Home Internet Plan

Contributor: Alex Choros

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re unimpressed by the NBN and are after an alternative internet connection, look no further than a 5G home internet plan. These plans are powered by the 5G networks of Vodafone, Optus and Telstra, and offer a wireless way to connect to the internet.

As far as pricing goes, 5G home internet plans running on the Vodafone network tend to be cheaper than those running on the Optus network, which tend to be cheaper than those running on the Telstra network.

If you’re ready to ditch the NBN, here are the cheapest 5G home internet plans available in Australia. Before you sign up for any of these broadband plans, you’ll need to make sure the provider’s 5G network is available in your area.

This article has been updated since it was first published.

Cheapest capped 5G home internet plans (50Mbps)

As far as your cheapest options go, both TPG and iiNet are offering plans for $49.99 per month, which includes a 5G Home Broadband modem. Regardless of which provider you go with, this price will last for the first six months of your connection before increasing to $59.99 per month. Both providers are powered by the Vodafone 5G network and are reporting typical evening download speeds of 50Mbps, along with upload speeds of around 15Mbps.

Spintel is also offering an introductory discount where you’ll pay $49 per month for the first three months. After that introductory period ends, you’ll be paying $59 per month.

While both of these prices are a hair cheaper than what TPG and iiNet are offering, you’ll also need to pay a $25 modem delivery fee upfront. You’ll also be adding an extra $4 per month onto your bill, as a rental fee for the Nokia FastMile 5G modem. If you leave Spintel’s service, you’ll need to return the modem as well.

Spintel is powered by the Optus 5G network and is reporting typical download speeds of 50Mbps.

These plans have a speed cap of 50Mbps, which is equivalent to an NBN 50 connection. You can check out Gizmodo Australia’s guide to the cheapest NBN 50 plans here.

Cheapest capped 5G home internet plans (100Mbps)

As we increase the speed cap to 100Mbps, TPG and iiNet are once again your cheapest options for a 5G broadband plan – although with differing prices this time.

With TPG, you’ll pay $54.99 per month for the first six months, and then $64.99 per month after that. If you go with iiNet, you’ll pay $56.99 per month for the first six months, and then $66.99 per month after that.

Both providers are reporting typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

Your next option is Vodafone, where you’ll pay $60 per month for the first six months of your plan. Once this introductory period ends, you’ll be paying $70 per month.

Vodafone will provide you with a free modem, but you’ll need to stay connected to this plan for at least 36 months. If you leave Vodafone’s 5G Home Broadband Premium Plan within this period, you’ll need to return the modem within 30 days or pay a fee. This modem fee is equal to $17 per remaining month of your plan, for a total of $612.

If you want to see how these 5G home internet plans compare with the equivalent NBN connection, you can check out Gizmodo Australia’s guide to the cheapest NBN 100 plans here.

Cheapest uncapped 5G home internet plans

As we enter the range of uncapped 5G home internet, the roster of available plans gets shorter. The typical download speeds also vary from provider to provider as well.

Telstra is, technically, your cheapest option as you can sign up for its 5G home internet plan for $1. This price is only available for your first month with the provider and will increase to the standard rate of $85 per month. Unlike the other providers in this range, Telstra’s plan isn’t unlimited. You’ll have a monthly data cap of 1000GB, which, if you use all of it, your download speeds will be limited to 25Mbps.

Telstra is reporting typical download speeds of 218 to 878Mbps, and upload speeds of 14 to 108Mbps.

If you’d prefer an uncapped 5G plan with unlimited data, Optus‘ plan will set you back $79 per month for the first six months and then $99 per month after that. While this plan is uncapped, Optus is reporting typical evening speeds of 210Mbps. As an extra perk, Optus will throw in a free Netflix Standard subscription as well. If you leave this plan within 36 of connecting, you’ll need to pay a modem fee that’s equal to $13 per remaining month (to a total of $468).

Image: Disney