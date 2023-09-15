All The Trailers From Today’s PlayStation State Of Play

PlayStation State of Play has returned, bringing with it our quarterly allotment of direct-to-consumer marketing (ie: many trailers). Though PlayStation’s early warning was of a show about indies and third party, there was quite a bit of exclusive first-party gear on display. One of the bigger inclusions: a brand new look at Spider-Man 2, showcasing the game’s two new areas of Brooklyn and Queens. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth got a fresh new trailer full of Sephiroth. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora made a real splash and a striking statement of intent with its visuals and glimpses of gameplay. Aussie-made Baby Steps continues to consume my every waking thought. Helldivers 2 looks cool as hell, and Foamstars still looks like the Splatoon we have at home (sorry).

Below, you’ll find all the trailers from the show, in the order they appeared during its run. Let’s get into it.

Baby Steps

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord (PSVR2)

Resident Evil 4: VR Mode/Separate Ways DLC

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ghostrunner 2

PS5 Deep Earth Collection

Helldivers 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn

Honkai Star Rail

Foamstars Open Beta

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

