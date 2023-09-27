Discord’s Outage Has Been Resolved

Discord was briefly down this morning.

According to the Discord Support Twitter, access to server-based social media platform was limited briefly between 8:40am and 9:30am. Users on Twitter were reporting issues, and according to isdown.app, an outage-monitoring website, connection issues began at about 8:50am AEST.

Phew, the issue has been resolved! You can all come back inside now 😌 https://t.co/B6qUPwl823 — Discord Support (@discord_support) September 27, 2023

On the outage-monitoring website Down Detector, users reported issues with voice communications and server connection.

On the discordstatus.com website, the official Discord website for reported issues, a ‘Voice Channel Awaiting Endpoint’ error was flagged.

“We are aware of slower endpoint allocation for all Voice calls and are currently investigating the issue,” the website read.

