Pizza Hut Customers Compromised in Australian Data Breach

Pizza Hut has suffered a data breach. An email sent to customers detailed a cyber security incident that took place in early September, with personal information compromised.

First brought to our attention by a Reddit post on r/Australia, and reporting from The West Australian, Pizza Hut believes that “a small proportion of customers whose personal information has been impacted,” at least according to the email sent to customers.

“That said, it is important to note that there is no evidence that your personal information has been misused, and the data we hold cannot by itself be used to commit identity theft or fraud.”

At the moment, the chain has confirmed that customer record data and historical online order transaction data has been breached. Customer names, delivery addresses, delivery instructions, email addresses, and contact numbers have been accessed. Credit card details have not been compromised and appear safe for now.

“The credit card details we hold cannot be used to make fraudulent payments and all credit card payments are processed securely by an approved payment platform,” Pizza Hut said in the email.

The fast food pizza chain has informed the Australian Information Commissioner of the breach, and says it has informed current customers about the breach.

The company is urging customers to remain suspicious of emails, SMS messages, and phone calls that are “disguised to look like they come from someone you know or trust.”

As always, if you suspect you’re being targeted by a scam, or if you’ve been the victim of a scam, please report it to Scamwatch.

We will update this article if we learn more.

Image: Pizza Hut