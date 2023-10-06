MG Just Announced Australia’s Cheapest All-Wheel Drive EV

With the MG4 now available in Australia in four trims, the entry-level model being the second-cheapest EV in Australia, and other models offering competitive price-to-range ratios against companies like Tesla, Polestar, Nissan, and Hyundai, the Chinese carmaker has now announced the price of its long teased and more powerful electric model: The MG4 XPOWER. It’s set to be the cheapest all-wheel drive EV in Australia.

We really liked the MG4 in our preview of the car back in August, and we’re excited to take it for a spin in a longer review soon. Now, for people who crave dual-motor drivetrains and fast acceleration, the high-end MG4 model is on its way.

The MG4 XPOWER is set to offer 320kW and 600Nm of torque, 400km WLTP range, and a 0-100km/h speed of just 3.8 seconds. It’s a hot hatch with competition focused on the $60,000 price point, which no other all-wheel drive EV currently targets.

The MG4 XPOWER is set to cost $59,990 in Australia before on-road costs. To put things into perspective, that’s the same price as the Cupra Born and the upcoming Volvo EX30. It’s also cheaper than the upcoming 2024 Tesla Model 3 refresh at $61,900.

But those are all RWD vehicles. On the all-wheel drive front, The MG4 XPOWER is competing with the likes of the upcoming Volvo EX30 Ultra, which offers an all-wheel drive upgrade over the rear-wheel drive base model mentioned above, with a $70,039 price tag, and the Polestar 2 Long Range Dual Motor, at $76,400. All-wheel drive EVs are much more common beyond this price point, but the MG4 XPOWER is the cheapest by a mile.

“We expect it will appeal to customers looking for a true performance car with plenty of technology and space to match. The MG4 XPOWER EV also retains the generous safety equipment levels, as well as practical hatchback features, of the award-winning MG4 range,” MG Motor Australia and New Zealand CEO Peter Ciao said.

And it’s not just about the drivetrain; there are some features exclusive to the XPOWER variant. Electric differential lock, launch control assistance, a ‘track mode’ display, an Alcantara black interior, sports brake callipers, and 18-inch alloy wheels all come with the high-end MG. There’s also the XPOWER exclusive green colouring, which we’ve featured throughout this article.

It’s great to see a performance car from MG, and with the torque and drivetrain on offer, this MG4 variant might be enough to get speed-loving drivers to switch from their powerful petrol cars.

Not that the other MG4 variants were slow, mind you. The entry-level $38,990 model was capable of 0-100km/h in just 7.7 seconds, whereas the model priced below the XPOWER can do the same in just 6.5 seconds.

Keep ’em coming, MG.

Customers can register their interest in the XPOWER on the MG website now, with a release window to be announced.

Image: MG

Want more Aussie car news? Here’s every EV we’ve reviewed in the last two years, all the EVs we can expect down under soon, and our guide to finding EV chargers across the country. Check out our dedicated Cars tab for more.