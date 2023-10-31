Microsoft May Drop Support for ‘Unauthorised’ Xbox Controllers, Accessories

Xbox’s latest console patch has hidden DRM that appears to brick some commonly used third-party Xbox accessories. While the company claims that these unauthorised controllers and USB ports somehow hurt gamers’ experience, gaming accessibility advocates say it could drastically limit what they can do with their own console.

Players using unlicensed hardware on Xbox started receiving an “error 0x82d60002” alongside the latest console patch (OS version 10.0.25398.2266) released Oct. 16, as first spotted by Windows Central. The message, which was spotted and posted online by one UK user, reads “A connected accessory is not authorised.” It further says that “using unauthorised accessories compromises your gaming experience” and that starting Nov. 12, the accessory will be blocked from use. It then gives a link to officially authorised accessories.

Some accessories and controllers are already bricked because of these changes., according to the report. A UK Xbox player claims to have found their rather janky third-party controller that no longer works on Microsoft’s consoles. The site also noted that some anonymous sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans that the company will open up more approval for third-party wireless controllers.

Some Xbox players in the U.S. received a slightly different message that says once they receive an error code they have two weeks to use the unauthorised accessory “after which time then it will be blocked from use with the console,” as spotted on Reddit.

Gaming accessories maker Brook Gaming posted a tweet on Oct. 20 that several of its USB converters that allow support for third-party controllers were receiving the error message. The latest console update also offered only “partial functionality” for its steering wheel adapters and its USB fighting board controller. The company said it was working on some sort of solution, though it seems without a workaround the only way forward is full authorisation from Xbox.

Xbox console-related product Issue Update pic.twitter.com/QK0N41LmHW — Brook Gaming (@brookgamingfans) October 20, 2023

Brook Gaming told one Twitter user if they didn’t play online, then they wouldn’t receive the error message. Still, some games like Forza Motorsport require an internet connection for most of its features and gameplay.

Gizmodo reached out to Microsoft and Xbox for comment, but we did not immediately hear back.

While the company claimed using third-party hardware somehow compromises the wonderful Xbox playing experience, some users said they bought these products for a more accessible experience. Accessibility-minded streamer SightlessKombat wrote on Twitter that he uses the Brook Gaming adapter for multi-system support as well as the unauthorised Titan Two adapter to aid with his accessibility options. The YouTuber says he might not be able to stream Xbox games without connectivity from assistive technology.

As a longtime Titan 2 and Brook UFB player, either for #accessibility (the former) and personal preference and multi-system support (the latter), I’m honestly pretty worried as to what might happen with this. I may not be able to stream @Xbox games with sighted assistance soon! https://t.co/DpvzyVtxpg — SightlessKombat wants more fully playable games (@sightlessKombat) October 30, 2023

Xbox’s accessories page shows just how paltry the selection for third-party products really is. Most of the controllers are wired-only, and there are only a few racing modules and one keyboard available, the Razer Turret. The only accessibility controller is Xbox’s own Adaptive Controller.

Microsoft’s move is part of a new wave of console DRM across the industry. Sony’s upcoming slimmed-down PlayStation 5 requires an internet connection to pair the new detachable disc drive with the console.