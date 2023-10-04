Nintendo Tells 3DS and Wii U Users to Say Goodbye to Their Online Services

Nintendo took to Twitter to announce that it is shutting down online services for 3DS and Wii U in early April 2024. Pokémon Bank and StreetPass will, however, remain available. They also confirmed that users will still be able to download, update, or redownload purchased software and downloadable content from the Nintendo eShop as well as use features and game modes that don’t require online communication.

The announcement also came in the form of an update on the Nintendo customer support website where they thanked the users for their support and confessed that a specific date and time for the end of services had not been decided yet. They clarified that the shutdown applies to online cooperative play, internet rankings, and data distribution. The company also made it clear that it might have to go ahead with its decision earlier than planned if circumstances require that.

In a response to whether users can continue to use SpotPass and StreetPass, Nintendo clarified that since the former uses online communication, it will no longer be available. However, StreetPass uses local communication between Nintendo 3DS family systems, meaning players can use it even after online services are no longer available. Here’s the comment:

“For example, you will be able to use StreetPass in StreetPass Mii Plaza, which is pre-installed on Nintendo 3DS family systems, but you will no longer be able to use features that use online communication (such as receiving new panels in Puzzle Swap).”

The discontinuation of Nintendo’s online services also means that all features of the Nintendo Badge Arcade will be discontinued. In this case, the company suggests backing up the data for virtual badges before 2024.

Lastly, though Pokémon Bank is still available, Nintendo said it “may also end at some point in the future.”