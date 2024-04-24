Kogan Is Currently Your Cheapest Option for an NBN 50 Plan

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Are you in the market for a new internet provider because you feel like your current NBN plan is too slow or too expensive – or both? If you’re looking for a change, you might want to check out Kogan, as the internet provider is offering discounts across most of its NBN range.

While these kinds of discounts aren’t uncommon, what makes Kogan stand out is that it also has the overall cheapest full-price NBN 50 plan. So if you’re someone who prefers to set and forget, this could help you keep your internet bill as low as possible.

Here is what Kogan’s NBN deals look like, along with how they compare with the NBN 50 plans being offered by other internet providers.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

What do Kogan’s NBN plans look like?

If you sign up for Kogan’s NBN 25, NBN 50 or NBN 100 plan, you can currently save $10 per month for the first three months of your connection. This offer is available until May 19.

Here’s what Kogan’s NBN deals look like:

NBN 25: $53.90 per month (down from $63.90)

$53.90 per month (down from $63.90) NBN 50: $58.90 per month (down from $68.90)

$58.90 per month (down from $68.90) NBN 100: $68.90 per month (down from $78.90)

All of these NBN plans come with no lock-in contracts, so you’re free to drop them after the three-month discount period has ended.

On top of these aforementioned discounts, Kogan is also offering a Qantas Points deal with all of their internet plans. For every $2 you spend you earn one Qantas Point, which means you can earn roughly 31 to 54 points every month.

How does Kogan’s NBN 50 plan compare to other providers?

At $58.90 per month, Kogan currently has the cheapest discounted NBN 50 plan available. Once this discount ends, the internet provider also has the cheapest full-price NBN plan at $68.90 per month. When you consider that the average full-price cost of an NBN 50 plan is around $80, that’s some pretty good value.

Kogan’s introductory discount period only lasts for the first three months of your connection, which is shorter than the standard six months that is usually offered by internet providers. If you want to keep your NBN bill as low as possible, we recommend frequently swapping providers, so you can take advantage of these many introductory discounts.

If you go with Dodo, you’ll pay $59 per month for the first six months, and then $80 per month after that. You can stretch that discount a bit further if you pick up an energy plan with Dodo as well. If you live in NSW or Victoria, you can save up to $10 per month when you join the provider’s electricity and gas plan (you save $5 per service). If you live in Queensland, this offer is only available for Dodo’s electricity service.

There’s also Tangerine, which has a similar discount offer. You’ll pay $59.90 per month for the first six months, and then $79.90 per month thereafter.

All of these aforementioned NBN 50 plans are reporting typical evening speeds of 50Mbps. So if you’re after a congestion-free NBN plan, you’ve got plenty of options.

Image: NBC