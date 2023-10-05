Tangerine’s Juiciest NBN Plans Just Got Cheaper

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Like most NBN providers nowadays, Tangerine is no stranger to luring in customers to its internet ecosystem with a thrifty but limited discount. This month, it’s looking to double down by boosting the discount on its fastest NBN plans.

If the opportunity to save on the fastest NBN plans money can buy is all you need to hear, here’s the short version.

Looking for the longer low-down? The best place to start is with the SuperSpeedy NBN plan.

This plan comes with unlimited data, a 14-day trial period, no set-up fees, typical evening speeds of 200Mbps and typical upload speeds of 21Mbps. Ordinarily, this plan would cost you $109.90 per month. If you sign up as part of this promotion, you can get it for $79.90 per month for the first six months instead. After that honeymoon period is up, you’ll be shunted onto that regular rate. Fortunately, it’s a no-contract plan so you can always shop around and look for a better deal.

The other catch here is that this plan is only available for HFC and FTTP premises. That’s not unique to this plan though, it’s fairly common among this particular speed tier. For a sense of how this plan compares to the other NBN250 options, check out the widget below.

Need even more megabytes per second? Tangerine is running the same deal on its fastest NBN plan, as seen below.

The Tangerine UltraSpeedy NBN plan comes with faster speeds but many of the same perks. It has unlimited data, a 14-day trial period and no set-up fees. This plan is also only available for HFC and FTTP premises.

Ordinarily, signing up would cost you $129.90 per month. As of this month, you can now get it for $99.90 per month for the first six months.

If the fact that Tangerine doesn’t advertise typical evening internet download and upload speeds for this plan has you offside, here’s a survey of the other options for a sense of how it compares.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. This article has been updated since it was first published.

Image: Tangerine/Gizmodo Australia