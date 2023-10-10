Australia’s Most Expensive EV Recalled Due to Battery Fire Risk

The Porsche Taycan, the most expensive EV in Australia (butting heads with the Audi E-Tron RS GT and the BMW iX) has been recalled due to a battery fire risk.

The Taycan recall notice, published by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts, was first brought to our attention by Car Expert. The notice applies to all variants within the ‘Taycan’ model range, including the Turbo and 4S trims. In total, the notice applies to 231 units in Australia, sold between 2022 and 2023. Variants of the Taycan start at $174,695, but go up to $345,800.

“Due to a manufacturing issue, there is a possibility of insufficient sealing between the high voltage battery casing and battery cover. This could lead to moisture entering the high voltage battery,” the Department wrote.

“If a sufficient amount of moisture enters the high-voltage battery arcing can occur, which increases the risk of fire causing injury or death to vehicle occupants, other road users or bystanders.”

The Department is encouraging owners of the affected vehicles to travel to their nearest Porsche dealer to rectify the ingress issue – if you’ve found this article because you’re an owner, you can find your nearest dealer on the Porsche website, and you can check your car’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Vehicle Recalls website to see if it’s part of the recall. The rest of us? We can dream.

Electric vehicle battery fires are a persistent issue for the emerging tech. While battery fires appear to be far less common than petrol vehicle fires, EV blazes are much more difficult to quickly extinguish.

Image: Porsche

Want more Aussie car news? Here’s every EV we’ve reviewed in the last two years, all the EVs we can expect down under soon, and our guide to finding EV chargers across the country. Check out our dedicated Cars tab for more.