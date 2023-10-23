This iOS 17 Bug Is Killing My Sleep

Like more than half of adult Americans, I need a little noise to go to sleep. Some use a white noise machine or their TV, but my preference is podcasts playing on my phone. At least that was my preferred method until iOS 17 came along and messed things up.

Apple’s latest iOS rolled out on Sept. 18 and along with causing iPhone 15s to overheat, it also causes some iPhones to restart randomly overnight. One way to tell if this is happening to your phone is if you have to plug in your passcode to unlock the phone or take a look at the Battery section in Settings to see if your phone’s activity drops to nothing, as mine does around 6 AM.

Photo: Screenshot by Oscar Gonzalez

For me, this sudden quietness that happens when the phone shuts off can be disruptive to my sleep as I wake up early in the morning wondering why it’s so quiet. It also requires me to restart the podcast I was listening to in order to get back to sleep and that’s a bit of a task to do while half-asleep.

Apple has yet to address this restart issue. The next iPhone OS update, iOS 17.1, will be released for beta users next week, but according to MacRumors, it does not include a fix for the problem.

Apple didn’t respond to a Gizmodo request for comment on the issue.

Hopefully, the iPhone maker will hear the pleas from iPhone owners, like myself, who want their phones to continue to pump out noise throughout the night so we can get some sleep.