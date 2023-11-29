Amazon’s Fallout TV Show Reveals Its Armor, Apocalypse, and Walton Ghoul-gins

Fallout makes its global premiere on Prime Video April 12, 2024—and it’s a series that fans of Bethesda’s popular post-apocalyptic video game have been eager to learn more about. Today, we finally have fresh images to share, and they’re full of jumpsuits, power suits, and at least one missing nose.

Here’s the official synopsis: “Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Its creative team includes executive producers Jonathan Nolan (who directed the first three episodes) and Lisa Joy, who previously shepherded another fascinating sci-fi adaptation in Westworld—as well as executive producers, co-showrunners, and writers Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner.

Here’s a list of character descriptions provided in a Prime Video press release:

● Ella Purnell plays “Lucy.” Lucy is an optimistic dweller from Vault 33, one of the many underground facilities built as social experiments by VaultTec, under the guise of protecting people from the outbreak of nuclear war. With an all-American can-do spirit, her peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when people harm her loved ones.

● Aaron Moten plays “Maximus.” A young soldier hides his tragic past as he serves in the Brotherhood of Steel, the power-armor-clad military faction from the games. He believes in the nobility of the Brotherhood’s mission to bring law and order to the Wasteland—and will do anything to further their goals.

● Walton Goggins plays “The Ghoul.” The Ghoul survives the wasteland as a Bounty Hunter. He is pragmatic, ruthless, and hides a mysterious past.

● Kyle MacLachlan plays “Overseer Hank.” Hank is the Overseer of Vault 33 and Lucy’s father. He is eager to change the world for the better.

Other cast members include Moisés Arias, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

Here are the images teasing Fallout’s “complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe.” The series hits Prime Video April 12, 2024.

Fallout first look

Image: JoJo Whilden/Prime Video

Aaron Moten as Maximus, a member of the Brotherhood of Steel—alongside one of the Brotherhood’s suits of T-60 Power Armor.

Fallout first look

Image: JoJo Whilden/Prime Video

Jonathan Nolan with Ella Purnell on set.

Fallout first look

Image: Prime Video

Walton Goggins as The Ghoul, a mutated human transformed by longform exposure to toxic radiation from fallout.

Fallout first look

Image: Prime Video

Ella Purnell as Lucy.

Fallout first look

Image: Prime Video

A squad of the Brotherhood’s Power Armor-clad soldiers marches out.

Fallout first look

Image: Prime Video

The Brotherhood’s flagship Prydwen, surrounded by vertibirds.

Fallout first look

Image: Prime Video

Ella Purnell as Lucy, leaving Vault 33.

Fallout first look

Image: Prime Video

Ella Purnell’s Lucy alongside Kyle MacLachlan’s Overseer Hank, inside Vault 33.